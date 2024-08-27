[김대균의 영어산책] 최신 한국 일본 토익 기출 독해 동의어 정리 (2)

지난주에는 파트 5, 6에 나온 최신 기출 단어를 정리해 드렸다. 이번에는 파트7에 나오는 독해 동의어를 정리해 드린다. 모두 최신 정보들이고 일본에 출제된 단어는 한국에 곧 출제되기 때문에 매우 소중한 정보가 될 수 있다! 마찬가지로 한국에 출제된 단어들이 일본에 출제된다. 애정을 가지고 공부하자! 예문은 토익 기출 예문이 아니고 필자가 모두 새롭게 만든 예문들이다!

complete = answer

고난도 일본 문제이다! 많은 수험생들이 틀린 독해동의어이다!

complete - (v.) 완수하다, 마치다 (To finish or fulfill; to answer fully) ★★★★

(ex) No payments will be made until the contract is completed in its entirety.

(계약이 완전히 완료될 때까지 결제는 이루어지지 않을 것이다.)

(ex) She completed the survey by answering all the questions.

(그녀는 모든 질문에 답변하여 설문조사를 완료했다.)

volume = number

volume - (n.) 양, 수량 (The amount or quantity of something; often used to refer to the number) ★★★

(ex) The volume of sales increased significantly last quarter.

(지난 분기에 판매량이 크게 증가했다.)

(ex) The number of attendees at the event exceeded expectations.

(행사 참석자 수가 예상치를 초과했다.)

discipline = field (area of study)

discipline - (n.) 학문 분야, 학과 (A branch of knowledge or field of study) ★★★

(ex) She has a background in the discipline of psychology.

(그녀는 심리학 분야에서 배경 지식을 가지고 있다.)

(ex) The field of biology is constantly evolving with new discoveries.

(생물학 분야는 새로운 발견들로 끊임없이 발전하고 있다.)

support = take care of

support - (v.) 지원하다, 돌보다 (To provide for or take care of) ★★★

(ex) She works hard to support her family.

(그녀는 가족을 돌보기 위해 열심히 일한다.)

(ex) He takes care of his elderly parents with great dedication.

(그는 헌신적으로 나이 든 부모님을 돌본다.)

interest = curiosity

interest - (n.) 관심, 호기심 (A feeling of wanting to learn more about something; curiosity) ★★★

(ex) The documentary sparked an interest in environmental issues.

(그 다큐멘터리는 환경 문제에 대한 관심을 불러일으켰다.)

(ex) Her curiosity about space led her to study astronomy.

(우주에 대한 그녀의 호기심은 천문학을 공부하게 만들었다.)

open = start

open - (v.) 시작하다, 개시하다 (To begin or start something) ★★★

(ex) They will open the meeting with a brief introduction.

(그들은 간단한 소개로 회의를 시작할 것이다.)

(ex) The ceremony will start at 10 AM sharp.

(식은 오전 10시에 시작될 것이다.)

illustrate = show

illustrate - (v.) 설명하다, 보여주다 (To explain or show something clearly) ★★★

(ex) The graph illustrates the growth of the company over the past decade.

(그래프는 지난 10년간 회사의 성장을 보여준다.)

(ex) The results show a clear trend towards increased sales.

(결과는 판매 증가 추세를 명확히 보여준다.)

prominent = noticeable

prominent - (a.) 눈에 띄는, 두드러진 (Easily seen or noticed; standing out) ★★★

(ex) Her artwork has become more prominent in recent exhibitions.

(그녀의 작품은 최근 전시회에서 더욱 눈에 띄게 되었다.)

(ex) The change in the company's strategy was noticeable to everyone.

(회사의 전략 변화는 누구에게나 눈에 띄었다.)

course = progression

course - (n.) 과정, 진행 (The direction or progression of something) ★★

(ex) The course of the project has been smooth so far.

(프로젝트의 진행은 지금까지 순조로웠다.)

(ex) The progression of the disease was slower than expected.

(질병의 진행 속도가 예상보다 느렸다.)

impression = belief

impression - (n.) 인상, 믿음 (An idea, feeling, or belief about something or someone) ★★

(ex) I had the impression that he was not interested in the job.

(나는 그가 그 일에 관심이 없다는 인상을 받았다.)

(ex) She held the belief that honesty is the best policy.

(그녀는 정직이 최선의 정책이라는 믿음을 가지고 있었다.)