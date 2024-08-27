[김대균의 영어산책] 최신 한국 일본 토익 기출 단어 정리 (1)

토익 단어를 모아 나가는 과정을 계속하고 있다. 한국과 일본은 토익 응시 회수가 다르다. 24년 기준 최근 8월 25토익이 일본은 362회차인데 한국은 523회차이다. 토익을 처음 만드는데 일본이 미국 ETS에 투자하여 시작했지만 응시 횟수는 한국이 많다. 이 중에 500회를 보고 있는 필자 응시 기록이 정기 토익 시험 세계 최다 응시 기록이다. 한 회에 새로 보이는 단어가 5~10개인데 일본 도쿄대 대학원에 다니는 한국인 학생 Jax[영어이름]님과 필자의 일본 친구들의 도움으로 단어를 더 모을 수 있었다. 그것을 정리하여 제공한다.

promptly - (ad.) 신속하게, 즉시 (Without delay; at once) ★★★★

(ex) She promptly replied to the email, resolving the issue quickly.

(그녀는 이메일에 신속하게 답변하여 문제를 빠르게 해결했다.)

transferable - (a.) 양도할 수 있는, 이동 가능한 (Able to be transferred or passed from one person, place, or situation to another) ★★★★

(ex) The ticket is transferable, so you can give it to a friend.

(이 티켓은 양도할 수 있으므로, 친구에게 줄 수 있다.)

roughly - (ad.) 대략, 약 (Approximately, close to a particular number but not exact) ★★★★

(ex) There were roughly 200 people at the concert.

(콘서트에 대략 200명이 있었다.)

minus - (prep.) ~을 뺀, ~을 제외한 (With the subtraction of; less) ★★

(ex) He earned $1000 minus taxes and fees.

(그는 세금과 수수료를 제외하고 1000달러를 벌었다.)

itemized - (a.) 항목별로 나열된, 상세히 열거된 (Presented as a list of individual items) ★★

(ex) The receipt provided an itemized list of all purchases.

(영수증에는 모든 구매 항목들이 상세히 열거되어 있었다.)

intuitive - (a.) 직관적인, 이해하기 쉬운 (Easily understood or operated based on what seems natural without the need for detailed instructions) ★★★★

(ex) The intuitive design made the software easy to use.

(직관적인 디자인 덕분에 소프트웨어를 쉽게 사용할 수 있었다.)

discrepancy - (n.) 불일치, 차이 (A lack of compatibility or similarity between two or more facts) ★★★★

(ex) There was a discrepancy between the reported figures and the actual sales.

(보고된 수치와 실제 매출 사이에 차이가 있었다.)

tangible - (a.) 실질적인, 만질 수 있는 (Perceptible by touch; clear and definite, real) ★★★★

tangible assets(유형자산), tangible assets(무형자산)도 암기하자!

(ex) The project brought tangible benefits to the community, such as improved infrastructure.

(이 프로젝트는 개선된 인프라와 같은 실질적인 혜택을 지역 사회에 제공했다.)

verifiable - (a.) 입증할 수 있는, 확인 가능한 (Able to be checked or proven to be true) ★★

(ex) The data provided by the study is verifiable through independent sources.

(연구에서 제공된 데이터는 독립적인 출처를 통해 확인할 수 있다.)

sooner - (ad.) 더 빨리, 더 일찍 (At a time before expected or earlier than something else) ★★★

No sooner... - (phr.) ~하자마자 (Used to indicate that something happens immediately after something else) ★★★

(ex) No sooner had she left the house than it started raining.

(그녀가 집을 나서자마자 비가 내리기 시작했다.)

winning - (a.) 매력적인, 사람의 마음을 끄는 (Attractive or charming in a way that makes people like you) ★★★★

(ex) She greeted everyone with a winning smile that instantly put them at ease.

(그녀는 모두를 매력적인 미소로 맞아 그들을 즉시 편안하게 해주었다.)

coincidence - (n.) 우연의 일치 (A remarkable concurrence of events or circumstances without apparent causal connection) ★★★★

(ex) It was a strange coincidence that they both wore the same outfit to the party.

(그들이 파티에 같은 옷을 입고 온 것은 이상한 우연의 일치였다.)

lanyard - (n.) 목걸이형 줄, 사원증을 걸기 위한 끈(사원증) (A cord or strap worn around the neck, shoulder, or wrist to carry items such as keys, ID badges, or other small objects) ★★

(ex) Employees are required to wear their ID badges on a lanyard at all times in the office.

(직원들은 사무실에서 항상 사원증을 목걸이형 줄에 걸고 다녀야 한다.)