[해커스 TEPS] 텝스 시험대비 단기간 고득점 단어 & 문법 5문제

2) 해커스 텝스 문법

Part Ⅰ Choose the best answer for the blank.

1.

A: The band ________________ the country since 1995.

B: No wonder they seem so comfortable playing live.

(a) has traveled

(b) had traveled

(c) was traveled

(d) had been traveled

해석

A: 그 밴드는 1995년부터 전국을 순회해왔어.

B: 그들이 라이브로 공연하는 것이 그렇게 편안해 보이는 게 당연하네.

해설

올바른 시제의 동사 채우기: 현재완료

현재완료 시제와 함께 쓰이는 시간 표현인 'since+과거 시간(1995)'이 왔으므로 현재완료 시제 (a) has traveled가 정답이다.

어휘

(It is) no wonder (that) ~이 당연하다, 놀랄 일이 아니다

2.

A: Do I need to pay the tuition in full?

B: Yes, but it’s payable in _______________________________.

(a) three-month installment

(b) three-month installments

(c) three-months installment

(d) three-months installments

해석

A: 등록금 전액을 모두 내야 하나요?

B: 네, 하지만 3개월 분할로 지불할 수 있습니다.

해설

전치사의 목적어 채우기

빈칸 앞의 전치사 in의 목적어가 없으므로 빈칸에는 전치사의 목적어 역할을 할 수 있는 명사구가 와야 한다. 수사(three)가 뒤에 오는 명사(month)를 수식하는 경우에는 명사가 단수형으로 사용되어야 하므로 (a)와 (b)가 정답의 후보이다. 문맥상 ‘3개월 동안 3번 지불한다’라는 의미가 되어야 하므로, 복수형 명사 installments를 포함한 (b) three-month installments가 정답이다.

어휘

tuition 등록금, 수업료 payable 지불할 수 있는 installment 분할

Part Ⅱ Choose the best answer for the blank.

3. When in Hawaii, don’t forget _____________ Hanauma Bay, which is located on the island of Oahu.

(a) visiting

(b) to visit

(c) to have visited

(d) visit

해석

하와이에 가면, Oahu 섬에 위치한 Hanauma Bay를 방문하는 것을 잊지 마세요.

해설

목적어 채우기

타동사 forget 뒤에 목적어가 없으므로 빈칸에는 목적어가 와야 한다. forget의 목적어 자리에 올 수 있는 동명사 (a)와 to부정사 (b), (c)가 정답의 후보이다. 문맥상 ‘~하는 것을 잊지 마세요’라는 의미가 되어야 하므로 ‘~할 것을 잊다’라는 미래의 의미를 만드는 to부정사 (b) to visit이 정답이다. to부정사의 완료형 (c) to have visited는 ‘잊어버리는’ 시점이 ‘방문한’ 시점보다 이전임을 나타내는데 문맥상 적절하지 않으므로 오답이다. 참고로, 동사 forget이 동명사를 목적어로 취할 경우 ‘~한 것을 잊다’라는 과거의 의미를 나타낸다는 것을 알아둔다.

어휘

located ~에 위치한 island 섬

4. The snowstorm that began last night continued until noon today, _____________ passengers to be stranded at the airport.

(a) cause

(b) causing

(c) caused

(d) to being caused

해석

어젯밤에 시작된 눈보라가 오늘 정오까지 계속되어 공항에 있는 승객들의 발을 묶었다.

해설

현재분사/과거분사 구별하여 채우기

주어(The snowstorm that began last night), 동사(continued)가 있는 완전한 문장이므로 빈칸 이하는 수식어 거품 자리이다. 따라서 수식어 거품을 이끌 수 있는 분사 (b)와 (c)가 정답의 후보이다. 주절의 주어(The snowstorm)와 분사구문이 '눈보라가 승객들의 발을 묶었다'라는 의미의 능동 관계이므로 현재분사 (b) causing이 정답이다.

어휘

snowstorm 눈보라 passenger 승객 strand 발을 묶다, 오도 가도 못하게 하다

Part Ⅲ Identify the option that contains an awkward expression or an error in grammar.

5.

(a) The Sun, Earth’s source of essential heat and light energy, is a type of star.

(b) Like any star, the Sun will undergo major transformations over the next several billion years.

(c) Presently, the Sun is a yellow dwarf, but eventually, it will turn into a white dwarf.

(d) After the white dwarf phase, the Sun will cool down gradual and become a dead star.

해석

(a) 지구에 필수적인 열과 빛 에너지의 원천인 태양은 별의 한 종류이다.

(b) 다른 별처럼 태양은 다음 수십억 년을 거쳐 큰 변형을 겪을 것이다.

(c) 현재 태양은 노란색의 왜성이지만 결국엔 백색 왜성으로 변할 것이다.

(d) 백색 왜성 단계 후에 태양은 점점 온도가 식어 죽은 별이 될 것이다.

해설

부사 자리에 형용사가 쓰여 틀린 문장 찾기

(d)에서 동사 cool down의 수식어로 형용사 gradual이 오면 틀리다. 동사를 수식하는 것은 부사이므로, 형용사 gradual은 부사 gradually로 바뀌어야 맞다. 따라서 (d) After the white dwarf phase, the Sun will cool down gradual and become a dead star가 정답이다.

어휘

essential 필수적인 undergo 겪다, 경험하다 transformation 변형 billion 10억

dwarf 왜성(작은 별) phase 단계

정답

(a) / (b) / (b) / (b) / (d)

