[Graphic News] Paris 2024 Paralympics in numbers

The Paris 2024 Paralympics will take place from Aug. 28 to Sept. 8, marking the 17th edition of the international sports event and the first time Paris will host the Summer Paralympics. It is also France’s second time hosting a Paralympics, the first being the Tignes-Albertville 1992 Winter Paralympics.

This year, for the first time, the Paralympics and Olympics will share the same logo: a combination of the Olympic rings and Paralympic Agitos symbol.

South Korea aims to secure at least 5 gold medals, targeting a spot in the top 20 of the medal standings.