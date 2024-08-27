[Kim Seong-kon] How to replenish our exhausted political parties

We Koreans are very proud of the outstanding young athletes and charming K-pop singers who made South Korea internationally famous. On the other hand, we are not so proud of our politicians, who have seriously damaged the reputation of our country in the international community lately. Some political analysts have observed that the two representative political parties of South Korea seem to have exhausted their possibilities.

Others have diagnosed that the Korean political parties are now suffering from a terminal illness, in which cancer cells are killing healthy cells until entire organs stop functioning.

The opposition Democratic Party of Korea has degenerated into tyranny because it has taken over the National Assembly by majority and manipulated the administration and the judiciary at will, leading to a crisis of democracy. The "progressive" party has itself become a sheer disappointment, as it acts like a private party, the sole purpose of which is to protect its chief who is facing several legal charges. People are also dismayed that a fanatic group called the “Daughters of Reform” is controlling the party from behind the scenes.

The ruling People Power Party, too, is suffering serious internal ailments these days caused by skirmishes among party members who do not realize that landmines are lurking and lining up on their path. Due to the sharp decline of its popularity, the "conservative" party is facing a serious dilemma. Yet, the party members busy themselves brawling with one another. Besides, experts warn that the term “conservatism” does not appeal to young people who find “progressivism” more appealing. The conservative Taegukgi rallies only add to the far-right image of the party.

In order to survive and thrive, therefore, the two parties should be reborn by changing rapidly and radically. For example, the Democratic Party should get rid of the trademark of the party of populism, socialism and pseudo-progressivism, and restore its former image as the truly “liberal, democratic party.” For that purpose, those who are brainwashed by Kim Il-sung’s Juche ideology, Leninism or Marxism should not control the party.

Regrettably, however, those pro-North Korea political activists have rallied under the banner of progressivism and taken over the Democratic Party. One problem is that they cannot get rid of the specters of the past. Almost half a century has passed since they fought against military dictators. Yet, they still have the delusion of fighting a military dictatorship and thus regard their political opponents as military dictatorship collaborators.

Back then, they said they were fighting far-right fascism, and yet today they, ironically, exhibit fascist traits, even as they go far to the left. In fact, the far right and the far left resemble each other in many respects. Since they admire Kim Il-sung’s Juche ideology and Leninism, those radical politicians exhibit a pro-North Korea, anti-Japan, anti-US stance.

These extreme left-wing politicians are far from progressive. They are infinitely regressive and thus hopelessly obsessed with the past.

When they seized power to run the country, they implemented a committee for investigating “the past” and imprisoned many political enemies under the name of “accumulated vices.” They also compiled a “Directory of Pro-Japan People in Korea” and consequently damaged our relationship with Japan irrevocably. Indeed, they were vengeful and not interested in the future at all. How, then, could they be progressive?

On the opposite side of the fence, anti-North Korea and pro-US politicians have rallied under the banner of “conservatism.” One problem, though, is that many of the party members seriously lack the true spirit of conservatism or republicanism. Another problem is that the party finds it hard to gain nationwide support because it is rooted in a particular province. The People Power Party should overcome regionalism in order to become a truly representative party.

The People Power Party should also shed its label of “conservativism” and boldly embrace the younger generation. Otherwise, young people will not support the People Power Party and consequently, it is likely to keep losing the elections in the future. Besides, people suspect that politicians in the People Power Party are simply anti-socialist, anti-North Korea right-wingers, rather than true advocates of conservatism.

It is imperative that the People Power Party slough its old skin of conservatism and emerge with a new skin of liberal democracy and republicanism.

It should also change its campaign slogan from progressivism vs. conservatism to equality vs. liberty; socialism vs. free market economy. Other possible slogans include people’s democracy vs. liberal democracy; communism vs. capitalism; totalitarianism vs republicanism. The People Power Party also should change its image from an old-fashioned, out-of-date party to an innovative, refreshing party for all ages.

We expect to see the rebirth of our political parties. Only then can we be proud of our politicians.

Kim Seong-kon

Kim Seong-kon is a professor emeritus of English at Seoul National University and a visiting scholar at Dartmouth College. The views expressed here are the writer’s own. -- Ed.