Military prosecutors indict intel official over leaking 'black agent' info

Military prosecutors indict intel official over leaking 'black agent' infoBy Yonhap
Published : Aug. 27, 2024 - 20:21
The defense ministry's prosecutors' office on Tuesday indicted a military intelligence official for allegedly leaking information of South Korean espionage agents operating overseas.
The official at the Korea Defense Intelligence Command, whose identity is withheld, was arrested earlier this month on allegations of handing over personal information of "black agents" to a Chinese national of Korean descent, who is possibly an informant for North Korea's intelligence agency.
The defense ministry said the prosecutors indicted the official on charges of aiding the enemy, bribery and violating the Military Secrets Protection Act, believing that the individual leaked confidential information in exchange for financial gains.
The prosecutors, however, did not pursue espionage charges, apparently due to the lack of a clear connection to North Korea.
Intelligence authorities became aware of the alleged leak around June. The command believes that the confidential data was transferred to the suspect's personal laptop and subsequently leaked.
Black agents refer to intelligence officials conducting undercover espionage activities overseas against North Korea, with their identities concealed. (Yonhap)
