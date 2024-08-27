[Korea Quiz] National flag

Find the answer at the bottom.

In the center of the South Korean national flag, known as the Taegeukgi, there is a yin and yang symbol with red on the top and blue on the bottom. The four corners of the flag feature groups of black bars, each with a specific meaning:

The top left bars, the “geon,” symbolize the sky. The top right ones, the “gam,” symbolize water. The bottom right “gon” bars stand for the earth, and the left “ri” bars fire.

The white background of the flag represents brightness, purity and the peace-loving nature of the Korean people.

The national flag is hoisted on national holidays and major anniversaries in Korea, including March 1, commemorating the independence movement against Japanese colonial rule, and June 6 Memorial Day.

The first Taegeukgi is believed to have been created in 1882. King Gojong, the last king of the Joseon era (1392-1910), declared the Taegeukgi the official national flag on March 6, 1883.

Standards for the flag had not yet been established then, leading to various sizes and shapes of the Taegeukgi being produced.

In 2021, the Cultural Heritage Administration officially designated three Taegeukgi as national treasures due to their historical value.

Among the approximately 20 Taegeukgi registered as state-designated cultural assets, the following three stood out: Owen N. Denny’s Taegeukgi, the Taegeukgi with an Inscription by Kim Gu and the Taegeukgi from Jingwansa in Seoul.

These flags are especially valued for the circumstances in which they were produced and their meaning.

Answer: (d)