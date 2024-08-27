Campaign calls for mutual respect between Koreans, Filipinos

Most Popular
-
1
Ruling bloc divided on foreign nannies' pay
-
2
Is Korea being too harsh on Suga?
-
3
[Community Discovery] Bringing the vibe back: Yongsan strives to revive Itaewon
-
4
[KH Explains] Regulatory scrutiny, investor unrest heighten pressure on Doosan’s restructuring
-
5
Half of S. Koreans have chronic anger issues: study
-
6
Fear of deepfake porn chat rooms on Telegram targeting indiscriminate women grips nation
-
7
Hyundai-Kia climb to top credit ranks among global automakers
-
8
[Graphic News] Singapore tops passport power rankings, Korea secures 3rd place
-
9
In Andong, $1,500 accidentally thrown in trash returns to owner
-
10
Kioxia's IPO expected to bring windfall for SK hynix: analysts
Campaign calls for mutual respect between Koreans, FilipinosBy Korea Herald
Published : Aug. 27, 2024 - 17:03
Business leaders, politicians and diplomats from Korea and the Philippines, attending a meeting at the National Assembly in Seoul on Monday, stressed the importance of mutual cultural understanding and respect between the people of both nations, the event’s organizer said Tuesday.
According to the Seoul-based Sunfull Foundation, the "K-Respect Campaign" event was attended by 37 members of the Korea-Philippines Economic Council, led by Chairman Robert Yupangco, along with lawmakers of the National Assembly and Philippine Ambassador to Korea Maria Theresa B. Dizon-De Vega.
"The K-Respect Campaign, in partnership with the Sunfull Foundation and the Korea-Philippines Economic Council, is a valuable opportunity for both nations to bridge cultural differences,” said Yupangco, who was visiting Seoul leading an economic delegation from the Philippines. “This initiative is particularly meaningful to me, as it reflects the value of 'respect' taught to me by my grandfather, former President Jose P. Laurel."
Philippine Ambassador Dizon-De Vega said that the event “serves as an excellent platform to raise awareness about multicultural families and continuously promote shared values of respect and consideration among businesspeople from both nations."
Monday's event came as Korea discusses wage levels for foreign nannies, following the arrival of the first group of Filipina caregivers earlier this month. The workers were brought in as part of a government program to support child-rearing families.
In attendance were Korean Reps. Song Seok-jun and Lee Yong-sun, who voiced the need to foster the respect of people from diverse backgrounds in Korean society.
Min Byoung-chul, the chairman of the Sunfull Foundation who initiated the K-Respect Campaign, shared the inspiration behind the initiative.
“I have been leading the Sunfull Movement campaign against malicious comments and hate speech online for the past 17 years. Respect is the core value of the Sunfull Movement. … I believe that if we show respect to foreigners living in Korea, our overseas travel and our fellow Koreans living abroad will also be respected in those countries.”
-
Korea Herald
-
Articles by Korea Herald
More from Headlines
-
SK Innovation, E&S to merge into W100tr energy giant
-
Yoon vows crackdown on deepfake porn as digial sex crime surges
-
Crisis in medical system builds as hospital workers plan walkout