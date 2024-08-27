Top-earning delivery rider dies after traffic accident

A food delivery rider, who had risen to internet stardom as the highest-earning delivery driver in the nation, died Sunday night, a month after he was struck by a bus while riding his motorcycle.

According to the Incheon Yeonsu Police Station on Tuesday, the fatal accident took place at 2:30 p.m. in Yeonsu-go, Incheon, July 31, when an intra-city bus collided with the delivery worker in his 40s at a crossroad. Investigations revealed that the bus driver had violated a traffic signal, striking the motorcycle, which was traveling straight in the right lane.

Despite receiving treatment for 26 days, he was pronounced dead around 11 p.m. on Sunday.

Through media appearances over the past few years, the man gained a reputation for his high income in the delivery industry.

In May 2023, he discussed his demanding work routine on a Korean YouTube channel, “Heomssae TV,” where he shared that he had earned over 200 million won ($150,000) in just a year and 5 months. In June, he attracted further attention when he was introduced as a master of delivery on local broadcaster SBS's program “Master of Life.” He revealed that he worked an average of 15 to 17 hours a day, earning a monthly income of around 12 million won.

A 2022 report by the delivery platform operator Barogo confirmed his status as the delivery worker with the highest number of deliveries in the country. He averaged 110 to 120 deliveries daily and covered 200 to 250 kilometers.

Following his death, the bus driver, who had initially been arrested for causing bodily injury, is now under investigation for causing death by negligence.