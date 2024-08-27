[Photo News] OLED brings art to life

Most Popular
-
1
Ruling bloc divided on foreign nannies' pay
-
2
Is Korea being too harsh on Suga?
-
3
[Community Discovery] Bringing the vibe back: Yongsan strives to revive Itaewon
-
4
[KH Explains] Regulatory scrutiny, investor unrest heighten pressure on Doosan’s restructuring
-
5
Half of S. Koreans have chronic anger issues: study
-
6
Fear of deepfake porn chat rooms on Telegram targeting indiscriminate women grips nation
-
7
Hyundai-Kia climb to top credit ranks among global automakers
-
8
[Graphic News] Singapore tops passport power rankings, Korea secures 3rd place
-
9
In Andong, $1,500 accidentally thrown in trash returns to owner
-
10
Kioxia's IPO expected to bring windfall for SK hynix: analysts
[Photo News] OLED brings art to lifeBy Korea Herald
Published : Aug. 27, 2024 - 16:37
LG Electronics is bringing the late ink wash master Suh Se-ok’s iconic work, reimagined by his son, artist Suh Do-ho, to life on billboards across Seoul, Incheon, New York and London ahead of Frieze Seoul 2024. The four-day event, starting Oct. 4 at Coex in Gangnam, Seoul, will feature Suh’s 1978 work "Walker” displayed on LG’s transparent OLED display. The tech giant also on Tuesday announced a three-year partnership with the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art for the "MMCA X LG OLED" series and previously showcased OLED TV-based art in Hanoi, Vietnam, under the theme "The Future Becomes Reality." (LG Electronics)
-
Korea Herald
-
Articles by Korea Herald
More from Headlines
-
SK Innovation, E&S to merge into W100tr energy giant
-
Yoon vows crackdown on deepfake porn as digial sex crime surges
-
Crisis in medical system builds as hospital workers plan walkout