Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Ruling bloc divided on foreign nannies' pay

    Ruling bloc divided on foreign nannies' pay
  2. 2

    Is Korea being too harsh on Suga?

    Is Korea being too harsh on Suga?
  3. 3

    [Community Discovery] Bringing the vibe back: Yongsan strives to revive Itaewon

    [Community Discovery] Bringing the vibe back: Yongsan strives to revive Itaewon
  4. 4

    [KH Explains] Regulatory scrutiny, investor unrest heighten pressure on Doosan’s restructuring

    [KH Explains] Regulatory scrutiny, investor unrest heighten pressure on Doosan’s restructuring
  5. 5

    Half of S. Koreans have chronic anger issues: study

    Half of S. Koreans have chronic anger issues: study
  1. 6

    Fear of deepfake porn chat rooms on Telegram targeting indiscriminate women grips nation

    Fear of deepfake porn chat rooms on Telegram targeting indiscriminate women grips nation
  2. 7

    Hyundai-Kia climb to top credit ranks among global automakers

    Hyundai-Kia climb to top credit ranks among global automakers
  3. 8

    [Graphic News] Singapore tops passport power rankings, Korea secures 3rd place

    [Graphic News] Singapore tops passport power rankings, Korea secures 3rd place
  4. 9

    In Andong, $1,500 accidentally thrown in trash returns to owner

    In Andong, $1,500 accidentally thrown in trash returns to owner
  5. 10

    Kioxia's IPO expected to bring windfall for SK hynix: analysts

    Kioxia's IPO expected to bring windfall for SK hynix: analysts
피터빈트

[Photo News] OLED brings art to life

By Korea Herald

Published : Aug. 27, 2024 - 16:37

    • Link copied

LG Electronics is bringing the late ink wash master Suh Se-ok’s iconic work, reimagined by his son, artist Suh Do-ho, to life on billboards across Seoul, Incheon, New York and London ahead of Frieze Seoul 2024. The four-day event, starting Oct. 4 at Coex in Gangnam, Seoul, will feature Suh’s 1978 work "Walker” displayed on LG’s transparent OLED display. The tech giant also on Tuesday announced a three-year partnership with the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art for the "MMCA X LG OLED" series and previously showcased OLED TV-based art in Hanoi, Vietnam, under the theme "The Future Becomes Reality." (LG Electronics)

More from Headlines