[Photo News] OLED brings art to life

LG Electronics is bringing the late ink wash master Suh Se-ok’s iconic work, reimagined by his son, artist Suh Do-ho, to life on billboards across Seoul, Incheon, New York and London ahead of Frieze Seoul 2024. The four-day event, starting Oct. 4 at Coex in Gangnam, Seoul, will feature Suh’s 1978 work "Walker” displayed on LG’s transparent OLED display. The tech giant also on Tuesday announced a three-year partnership with the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art for the "MMCA X LG OLED" series and previously showcased OLED TV-based art in Hanoi, Vietnam, under the theme "The Future Becomes Reality." (LG Electronics)