LG CNS to nurture DX talent in partnership with SNU

Jang Min-yong (center left), LG CNS’s head of the D&A division and Lee Kyoung-sik (center right), a chairman of SNU Industrial Engineering department, pose for a photo during an MOU signing ceremony, held at LG Sciencepark in Magok, western Seoul, Monday.

Korean IT service provider LG CNS said Tuesday the company has signed a memorandum of understanding with Seoul National University to nurture tech talents specialized in digital transformation or DX.

Under the partnership, LG CNS will set up new talent training programs for SNU's master course in industrial engineering. The areas of study include mathematical optimization, artificial intelligence, big data and business consulting.

The company will select top performers in the course next week to offer them scholarships and other research support funds. The recipients are also offered an internship at the company.

“By nurturing DX talents in cooperation with SNU, we plan to bring more innovation to the business value of our corporate clients," said Jang Min-yong, LG CNS’s head of the data and analytics division.

Since 2020, LG CNS has been working with SNU's industrial engineering faculty to share the latest trends in optimization technology and industrial application issues.

The company has also expanded partnerships with other universities, including Yonsei University, Korea University and Chung-Ang University, offering employment-related internship programs to their graduate students.