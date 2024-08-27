[Photo News] Supporting Paralympians

From left: Boccia players from South Korea Kang Sun-hee and Jeong So-yeong, Kurt Busk, a wheelchair rugby player from Denmark, International Paralympic Committee President Andrew Parsons and Jordan Luce, a wheelchair basketball player from France, pose for a photo at Samsung Electronics' pop-up zone at the Olympic and Paralympic Village in Paris ahead of the 2024 Paralympic Games that kick off Wednesday in the French capital. Samsung has been the official Olympic partner for 18 years. The tech giant will give nearly 5,000 Galaxy Z Flip6 Olympic edition smartphones to Paralympians competing in the games. (Samsung Electronics)