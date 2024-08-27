Home

  1. 1

    South Korean lawmakers brace for US election as Harris, Trump diverge on North Korea

  2. 2

    Ruling bloc divided on foreign nannies' pay

  3. 3

    Is Korea being too harsh on Suga?

  4. 4

    [Herald Review] Ye concert in Seoul: confusion to awe to controversy

  5. 5

    [Community Discovery] Bringing the vibe back: Yongsan strives to revive Itaewon

  1. 6

    Hezbollah launches missile barrage after Israel strikes

  2. 7

    [KH Explains] Regulatory scrutiny, investor unrest heighten pressure on Doosan’s restructuring

  3. 8

    Ruling party proposes Oct. 1 as temporary holiday

  4. 9

    Fear of deepfake porn chat rooms on Telegram targeting indiscriminate women grips nation

  5. 10

    Hyundai-Kia climb to top credit ranks among global automakers

[Photo News] Hana global workshop

By Korea Herald

Published : Aug. 27, 2024 - 14:13

    • Link copied

Hana Financial Group hosted a two-day workshop starting Monday at the Hana Global Campus in Incheon, focusing on global strategies and corporate culture to enhance employee capabilities and reinforce the company's commitment to customer-centric service. The seminar was attended by 29 employees from 19 countries. The picture shows Hana Financial Group Vice President Lee Eun-hyung (center) with the global participants. (Hana Financial Group)

