[Photo News] Hana global workshop

[Photo News] Hana global workshopBy Korea Herald
Published : Aug. 27, 2024 - 14:13
Hana Financial Group hosted a two-day workshop starting Monday at the Hana Global Campus in Incheon, focusing on global strategies and corporate culture to enhance employee capabilities and reinforce the company's commitment to customer-centric service. The seminar was attended by 29 employees from 19 countries. The picture shows Hana Financial Group Vice President Lee Eun-hyung (center) with the global participants. (Hana Financial Group)
Korea Herald
Articles by Korea Herald
