Westinghouse protests Czech decision to pick S. Korea's KHNP as preferred bidder

This photo shows nuclear power units in Dukovany, a city located 170 kilometers southeast of the Czech Republic's capital Prague. (Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power)

A US nuclear energy firm has filed an appeal with the Czech Republic to protest last month's decision to select a South Korean company as the preferred bidder to build two nuclear power units in the Central European country, it said Monday.

Westinghouse Electric Co. lodged the appeal with the Czech Anti-Monopoly Office against the decision to choose Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power for the construction project, the company said, reiterating its intellectual property protection argument.

The US firm said that KHNP's APR1000 and APR1400 plant designs utilize Westinghouse-licensed Generation II System 80 technology, while stressing KHNP neither owns the underlying technology nor has the right to sublicense it to a third party without Westinghouse consent.

"Further, only Westinghouse has the legal right to obtain the required approval from the US government to export its technology," it said in a release posted on its website.

A South Korean consortium, led by KHNP, was named as the preferred bidder for a nuclear power plant project in the Czech Republic last month, which is estimated at around 24 trillion won ($18.04 billion).

Westinghouse warned that if South Korea's APR1000 reactor is introduced to the Czech Republic, it could lead to a loss of jobs for the US and the European nation.

"In addition to unlawfully using US technology, deploying the APR1000 over the AP1000 reactor would also export the creation of tens of thousands of Czech and US clean energy jobs to Korea, including 15,000 jobs from Westinghouse's home state of Pennsylvania," the firm said.

"Westinghouse will continue to vigorously defend its intellectual property rights and compliance with US export control laws via the ongoing international arbitration and US litigation, respectively."

A decision in the ongoing arbitration case is not expected before the second half of 2025, the company said.

On Saturday, the South Korean presidential office said that it has been in close consultation with the US government to resolve the dispute between KHNP and Westinghouse

In Korea, a debate has lingered over whether South Korea's export of reactors that its companies have domestically mastered with initial technological assistance from the US firm should be subject to US export control regulations. (Yonhap)