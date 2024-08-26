[From the Scene] How ‘world’s first oil town’ is wrestling to become ‘green'

City of Baku, Azerbaijan (Getty Imgage) City of Baku, Azerbaijan (Getty Imgage)

BAKU, Azerbaijan -- Driving just a few miles from the venue of this year’s global climate conference in Baku, Azerbaijan, a transformation is taking place. Once known as the Black City, from all the soot created in the 19th century from pumping and refining oil, it claims the dubious honor of being the world's oldest oil town. Having the world’s first-ever mechanically drilled oil well in 1846, the country at one point provided more than half of the world's oil. Having fueled the Soviet war effort in World War II, the oil in Baku also has a deep connection with Nobel Prizes. Some 12 percent of the prize fund came from the “Dynamite King” Alfred Nobel's shares in the Nobel Brothers' Petroleum Company in Baku, which established a major industry for oil wells in 1859. But now the Black City is looking to go green.

The southeastern neighborhoods of Baku were called the "Black City" as it became the main location for Azerbaijan's oil industry in the late 19th century and the area's name derives from the smoke and soot of the factories and refineries. (Black City, Baku. Photo from Nature and People magazine No. 50, 1910) The southeastern neighborhoods of Baku were called the "Black City" as it became the main location for Azerbaijan's oil industry in the late 19th century and the area's name derives from the smoke and soot of the factories and refineries. (Black City, Baku. Photo from Nature and People magazine No. 50, 1910)

Site of oil pumping and refineries in Baku, Azerbaijan (Getty Image) Site of oil pumping and refineries in Baku, Azerbaijan (Getty Image)

Petrostate to host COP29 With refineries standing out clearly against the night-time skyline in the city, the city still pumps oil, which makes up 90 percent of the country’s exports. But a newer addition to the town is a headquarters for COP29 in November, inviting more than 198 countries that signed the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change. It may come off as an irony for the classic petrostate to host climate talks. However, Azerbaijan says it can be a “bridge between disparate regions” and is “making substantial progress on renewables,” according to Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev at the Shusha Global Media Forum held in July. The president has declared Azerbaijan “in the active phase of green transition,” with targets to generate 30 percent of electricity from renewable sources by 2030, up from about 7 percent today.

Being the first large-scale solar plant, the Masdar facility has a capacity of 230 megawatts, which generates more than 500 million kilowatt-hours per year. (The Korea Herald/ Choi Jeong-yoon) Being the first large-scale solar plant, the Masdar facility has a capacity of 230 megawatts, which generates more than 500 million kilowatt-hours per year. (The Korea Herald/ Choi Jeong-yoon)

A greener future Changes are happening around the country. A short drive out of the city is the vast Garadagh solar plant, developed by the UAE company Masdar, which opened last year. Being the country’s first industrial-scale solar project, it aims to power some 110,000 homes and cut emissions by 200,000 tons of CO2 a year. Under the relentless blaze of the sun, gleaming solar panels stretch out a vast expanse of 550 hectares, their polished surfaces reflecting the sky above, with towering oil rigs of the Caspian Sea visible in the hazy distance. The facility has a capacity of 230 megawatts, which generates more than 500 million kilowatt-hours per year.

Murad Sadikhov, used to work in the oil industry before he became the Masdar country manager for Azerbaijan. (The Korea Herald/ Choi Jeong-yoon) Murad Sadikhov, used to work in the oil industry before he became the Masdar country manager for Azerbaijan. (The Korea Herald/ Choi Jeong-yoon)

Masdar country manager for Azerbaijan Murad Sadikhov knows the transition from fossil fuels to low carbon better than most. “Before, I worked for oil and gas,” he said. “They said that, you know, you came from the dark side.” As how the country was a global pioneer in oil production, the government now wants to be a pioneer in green energy, emphasized Sadikhov. “If the world is changing, transforming the energy from fossil fuels to green energy, Azerbaijan should also be one of the leaders for this global trend,” he said. The efforts were visible, he added. “With the measures that the government took to clean the country, it really brought good results. When they started to change the public transportation to CNG (Compressed Natural Gas), the air in Baku city became much cleaner than it was before.” New climate fund Outlining a “Roadmap to Mission 1.5 C,” a global target to limit earth temperatures to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels under the Paris Agreement, Baku will have to succeed in tackling one of the biggest fights: How to allocate trillions of dollars from developed nations to emerging markets. Agreeing on the size of a global funding bill to aid developing countries fight climate change or even how to split the bill is an issue. Baku announced plans to launch a new climate fund that aims to mobilize $1 billion to support developing countries’ new national climate targets.

COP29 President Mukhtar Babayev, who also serves as Azerbaijan's minister of ecology and natural resources, speaks at a media forum for COP29 on July 19. (The Korea Herald/Choi Jeong-yoon) COP29 President Mukhtar Babayev, who also serves as Azerbaijan's minister of ecology and natural resources, speaks at a media forum for COP29 on July 19. (The Korea Herald/Choi Jeong-yoon)

As COP29 president-designate, Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev, faces the task of figuring out how to close the gap between what the developed nations are willing to offer and what the developing nations need from the finance. “It is the most difficult question I have,” he concedes -- especially given that Azerbaijan is heavily dependent on a fossil fuel economy. “It is a process of negotiations and it is very difficult now to say what will be decided in November in Baku," he said. “But all of the countries understand these new goals and need to be more ambitious and more pragmatic.” So far the wealthy developed world has barely met its longstanding commitment of providing the funds needed. Azerbaijan did not disclose how much it would contribute but said more details would be released in the coming months. South Korea and COP29 “South Korea is a very, very special case as it is developed but not a developed country in legal terms,” Deputy Minister of Energy Elnur Soltanov, COP29's chief executive officer, told The Korea Herald. Despite its economic growth, South Korea remains classified as an “Emerging Market” by MSCI despite the nation’s efforts to reform its capital markets. "This is one of the biggest debates right now happening. Certain parties may be legally speaking, not developed but are de facto developed countries. Agreements are clear that those countries should also voluntarily contribute to the process," he added. Countries such as China or South Korea are some of the main countries that pollute emissions but could come under different terms compared to other developed countries when signing up an agreement to tackle climate change due to legal issues. Due to a change of government in South Korea, it has seen a shift in climate policies away from the government’s previous climate target based on renewables, which President Yoon Suk Yeol has called “too expensive." South Korea’s climate change mitigation and energy sector planning still lacks the necessary speed and stringency it needs to get onto a pathway compatible with the Paris Agreement’s 1.5 C temperature limit. "We really appreciate the responsible manner that is bringing its capabilities to bear both financial, technological, and building capabilities to solve the problem. This is the philosophy: do whatever you can so that we can solve the problem. Because at the end of the day, really, that's what matters," urged the COP29 CEO.

Landscape of Baku (The Korea Herald/ Choi Jeong-yoon) Landscape of Baku (The Korea Herald/ Choi Jeong-yoon)