Korean export delegation visits Vietnam to enhance agricultural trade

A South Korean export delegation arrived in Vietnam on Monday for a weeklong trip aimed at promoting high-quality Korean agricultural products and facilitating their entry into the Vietnamese market.

Led by officials from the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs, the delegation includes a diverse range of exporters, such as manufacturers of fertilizers, eco-friendly agricultural chemicals, agricultural equipment, animal feed and machinery.

Since 2018, the ministry has consistently sent export groups overseas, providing comprehensive business support that includes meetings with local government officials, participation in international trade shows, and insights into local market trends.

In 2023, exports of Korean agricultural inputs to Vietnam reached $1.02 billion, representing a 33 percent increase from the previous year. This growth can be attributed to a surge in the export of fertilizers and agricultural chemicals, despite global economic challenges. Vietnam is increasingly becoming an essential market for South Korean products, as the Vietnamese government promotes the usage of organic fertilizers in line with its organic farming development policy.

To capitalize on these emerging trends, the ministry has curated a group of exporters tailored to meet local buyers’ interests. The ministry will host an agricultural trade show on Tuesday, where representatives from the 15 Korean companies will engage in one-on-one business meetings with 30 Vietnamese buyers, according to officials.

On Wednesday, the delegation will visit the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development of Vietnam to gain a better understanding of the current agricultural landscape and relevant policies. They will also meet with Vietnamese certification authorities to familiarize themselves with the local regulatory environment and the import licensing system for agricultural inputs.

During these discussions, the Korean delegation will seek cooperation from the Vietnamese government to streamline import registration and licensing processes for Korean agricultural products, ministry officials said.

Additionally, the Korean ministry plans to hold an international trade show for agricultural inputs in the second half of this year, featuring a dedicated Korean pavilion.

“This continued support aims to bolster the presence of Korean agricultural companies in the international market,” said a ministry official.