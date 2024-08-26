Nodeul Island Classic festival to showcase 'The Sleeping Beauty,' 'Carmen'

The Nodeul Island Classic is set to bring back its signature outdoor performances this fall, with two iconic performances staged free of charge.

On Oct. 12 and 13, the island will be transformed into a stage for “The Sleeping Beauty” from Ballet STP, a collective of three ballet companies: Universal Ballet, Wise Ballet and Seoul Ballet Theatre.

The following weekend, the island will host the opera “Carmen,” which delves into themes of love, jealousy and fate. The opera will feature mezzo-soprano Jeong Ju-yeon as Carmen and tenor John Noh as Don Jose.

According to the organizer, Seoul Foundation for Arts and Culture, and the creative teams, Nodeul Island will be transformed into the forested palace of Floristan using LED technology while the opera performance will feature a stage design that includes a projection stage for closer audience interaction and a stage that encircles the orchestra. To ensure safety, each performance will run less than 100 minutes without intermission.

"The free outdoor event featuring a genre of cultural arts previously inaccessible due to high ticket prices received rave reviews," Lee Chang-ki, CEO of the Seoul Foundation for Arts and Culture, told reporters at a press conference Monday, speaking about the previous year's event. "We will try our best to ensure the safety of the audience while delivering great quality productions."

Admission to the festival is free, but tickets must be reserved in advance through Interpark starting at 2 p.m. on Sept. 11. Competition for tickets is expected to be fierce, given that they sold out in just 30 seconds last year.

Ten percent of the total tickets will be reserved for seniors who may have difficulty with online reservations. Seniors can make reservations by phone. Additionally, the organizer will invite 400 underprivileged citizens as well as individuals working to support vulnerable social groups and strengthen social safety nets.

In 2022, the festival kicked off with “The Magic Flute.” Last year, it offered one ballet performance and one opera -- “Swan Lake” and “The Barber of Seville,” respectively -- attracting 10,128 visitors for four performances.

The Nodeul Island Classic is part of Seoul’s Art Festival, with nine different festivals that take place across the capital, including the Seoul Street Art Festival, Seoul Circus Festival, Seoul B-Boy Festival and Seoul Convergence Art Festival.

Nodeulseom is located on the Han River Bridge connecting Yongsan and Noryangjin. Having officially opened in September 2019, the island serves as a cultural space focusing on nature, books and music. It hosts a variety of facilities such as Live House, Nodeul Gallery, Nodeul Lounge and Nodeul Book Store.

The event is subject to cancellation in the case of heavy rain.