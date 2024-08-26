Paul Kong profile

폴 공

루거센터 선임연구원

폴 공 루거센터 선임연구원은 미국 상원 의회에서 20여년의 보좌관 경력을 가지고 있는 워싱턴 정가의 전문가다. 오바마 정권시절 국방장관을 지낸 헤이글 상원의원의 정책 실장, 전 미국 상원 외교위원장을 지낸 리처드 루거 상원의원의 정무 보좌관, 그리고 미국상공회의소 국제본부 이사직을 역임했다. 최근 SBS 뉴스의 유튜브 채널인 [여기는 D.C.] 고정 출연을 통해 미국 정계의 여러 소식을 다루며 '미국 정치 일타 강사'라는 별명을 얻었다.

Paul Kong

Senior Fellow at Lugar Center

Paul Kong is a senior fellow at the Lugar Center, a Washington DC-based think tank focusing on US domestic and trade policies. As a veteran congressional aide with some 20 years of experience in the US Senate, Kong was senior adviser to Sen. Richard Lugar, two-time chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and served as legislative director to Senator Chuck Hagel, the former Secretary of Defense in the Barack Obama administration. Kong was the director of the US Chamber of Commerce's international division. Kong also advises the Federation of Korean Industries and the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy on the US-Korea matters.