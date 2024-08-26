[Photo News] Samsung fosters tech talent

Most Popular
[Photo News] Samsung fosters tech talentBy Korea Herald
Published : Aug. 26, 2024 - 17:00
A student makes device components as part of a polymechanics task in the 59th National Skills Competition at Kumoh Technical High School in Gumi, North Gyeongsang Province, Monday. Samsung Group has been providing 250 million won ($188,000) every year since 2007 to sponsor the annual event aimed at fostering young talent. The conglomerate has so far hired 1,600 high school graduates who showed excellent performance at the competition in affiliates including Samsung Electronics and Samsung Display. (Samsung Electronics)
-
Korea Herald
-
Articles by Korea Herald
