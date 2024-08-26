Comedy actors take charge on silver screen

Actors who have gained nationwide popularity for their comedy skits and trending memes are increasingly making their marks on the silver screen. Experts say such a trend may be attributed to the actors' flexibility to tackle various roles and the growing preference among filmmakers to adopt a lighter atmosphere in films.

Yoon Ga-i, who recently won the rookie entertainer award at the 3rd Blue Dragon Series Awards in July for her performance in Coupang Play's "Saturday Night Live Korea" series, is currently reviewing appearing in auteur Park Chan-wook's newest thriller, "No Other Choice." In "Saturday Night Live Korea," Yoon gained popularity appearing in popular comedy sketches such as "MZ Office" as well as parodies of hit shows like "I Am Solo" and 90s Korean entertainment programs.

Based on Donald E. Westlake's novel "The Ax," the film will feature veteran actors Lee Byung-hun and Son Ye-jin. The release date for the movie has not yet been determined.

Joo Hyun-young, who rose to nationwide stardom for her comic depiction of a young, eager intern reporter on "Saturday Night Live Korea," is set to star in the romantic comedy horror film "Pretty Crazy."

Directed by Lee Sang-geun, the Baeksang Arts Award-winning filmmaker behind the comedy hit "Exit," the movie features Lim Yoon-a and Ahn Bo-hyun and is slated for release in October.

Joo is also slated to star as a main lead in "Dangol Restaurant," a comedy-mystery flick produced by actor Ma Dong-seok, and the horror film "The Grotesque Train," where she will portray an enthusiastic YouTuber looking for real-life horror stories.

Kim Ah-young, who gained nationwide popularity for her portrayal of the popular meme character "Marknoongwang," is also slated to make her film debut with "Heat Heat Heat." The film, which started filming in May, will star Kim as Mi-ae, a young woman who aspires to become an actor.

Experts note that actors who gained fame through comedy skits and comedic roles may have been cast in major films due to their proven ability to handle a diverse range of roles, as demonstrated by their experiences in comedy skits of vastly different natures.

"Also, comedy acting is very difficult. Those who are versed in it have proven that they have strong self-control when acting," said film critic Jung Ji-wook.

Jung added that including such actors in films could also be due to a shift in trend for filmmakers to adopt a lighter atmosphere.

"Recently, viewers have experienced fatigue from the continuous release of heavy, intense films like 'Exhuma' and '12.12: The Day.' As a result, comedy films such as 'Pilot' and 'Handsome Guys' have gained popularity. The current film trend favors a more relaxed acting style and content that provides entertainment, which could have potentially raised demand for actors who excel in these areas," said Jung.