Journalist Daniel Tudor breathes life into Korea's last prince in novel

Daniel Tudor speaks during a press conference held at Seoul’s Jeongdong 1928 Art Center on Thursday. (Gimmyoung Publishers) Daniel Tudor speaks during a press conference held at Seoul’s Jeongdong 1928 Art Center on Thursday. (Gimmyoung Publishers)

The historical novel “The Last Prince” weaves in imagination with the true story of Prince Yi Kang (1877-1955), the fifth son of Emperor Gojong, set against the backdrop of Korea’s turbulent history during the final years of the Korean royal family and the Japanese colonial era (1910-1945). In an unexpected twist for a work steeped in Korean history, the novel comes not from a Korean author but from Daniel Tudor, a British journalist and former Seoul correspondent for The Economist. Tudor fell in love with Korea during the 2002 World Cup and has since immersed himself in the country’s history and culture. He has lived in Seoul for 14 years, penning several non-fiction books, including his popular essay collection “Korea: The Impossible Country.” His latest endeavor, a 616-page novel, blends rigorous historical research with imaginative storytelling. Tudor wrote the novel in English, and published the Korean edition first. "I hope this novel will bring renewed attention to these lesser-known figures of Korean history and inspire more interest in the stories of independence movements,” said Tudor speaking in Korean, during a press conference at Seoul’s Jeongdong 1928 Art Center last Thursday. Though a prince, Yi Kang had a traumatic and uncertain life full of assassination attempts, dramatic escapes, abandonment, alcoholism, and ultimately, growth that led him to work for the independence of his country from Japan, said Tudor in a separate written interview with The Korea Herald on Monday.

Yi Kang in 1906 (Kyungwoon Museum) Yi Kang in 1906 (Kyungwoon Museum)

Born an illegitimate son of King Gojong and a palace attendant, Yi was raised by his maternal uncle and cut off from his royal lineage until his teenage years. After being thrust into the court at 14, he faced a loveless marriage and the political chaos of a country on the brink of colonization. Following an unsuccessful attempt to assassinate Japan’s Governor-General in Korea, Yi spent much of his life under house arrest -- an emblem of the powerless Korean monarchy during the colonial era. Tudor first discovered Yi Kang's story in 2012 when he interviewed royal descendant Yi Seok while working as a journalist for The Economist. “I had the idea to write a fictionalized version of his life, and so started to do some digging. During the process, I found that while Yi Seok was more than interesting enough to make a good subject, his father Prince Yi Kang would make an even better one.” The more he found out about Yi Kang, the more he knew he had to write about him. “I see him as a roguish character come good, and one who overcame his troubles to try and achieve something. His life is fascinating and full of emotional shocks, as well as a degree of redemption through love, and then fatherhood. It also intertwines with huge moments in history: Wars, assassinations, coups, the change from feudalism to modernity and so on,” said Tudor. “He was notorious for his womanizing and drinking, but was also one of the first Koreans to study in the west, becoming close to future independence activists in the process.”

Kim Ran-sa (Ewha Museum) Kim Ran-sa (Ewha Museum)