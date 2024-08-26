Hot temperatures to end later this week

A child sunbathes on top of a sculpture at a water park in Daegu on Sunday. (Yonhap)

A temporary end to the scorching heat could be near, as the Korea Meteorological Administration stated Monday that high temperatures will decrease in some parts of South Korea from Wednesday.

According to the KMA, the Tibetan and North Pacific high pressure systems -- which brought hot and humid temperatures into Korea -- has shrunk, opening a gap for cold, dry air from the north to enter into the atmosphere above Korea.

The weather agency added that while ocean surface temperatures around the Korean Peninsula are higher by about 2 to 4 degrees Celsius than in previous years, they are still decreasing, indicating seasonal changes from summer to fall.

However, daytime temperatures will remain high until Wednesday, as dry air from the north on the edge of the Tibetan High will form high pressure above Korea, causing hot westerly winds to blow into the country.

Monday’s daytime temperatures reached as high as 34 C on average, while daytime temperatures reaching up to 33 C are expected for Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.

Seoul also saw the tropical night phenomena return after just one day following its 34-day-long streak, while Jeju Island saw its 42nd consecutive tropical night on Monday. A tropical night refers to a weather phenomenon where the lowest temperature remains above 25 C from 6:01 p.m. at night to 9 a.m the next day.

The KMA added that morning low temperatures could decrease until Wednesday, with temperatures expected to range between 22 C to 26 C Tuesday and 20 C to 25 C Wednesday.

“Most parts of Korea may be exempt from experiencing the tropical night phenomena from the 27th going into the 28th,” said a KMA official during a weather briefing to the press Monday.