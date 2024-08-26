Most Popular
Hot temperatures to end later this week
Heat waves, tropical nights may return in September: KMABy Lee Jung-joo
Published : Aug. 26, 2024 - 15:29
A temporary end to the scorching heat could be near, as the Korea Meteorological Administration stated Monday that high temperatures will decrease in some parts of South Korea from Wednesday.
According to the KMA, the Tibetan and North Pacific high pressure systems -- which brought hot and humid temperatures into Korea -- has shrunk, opening a gap for cold, dry air from the north to enter into the atmosphere above Korea.
The weather agency added that while ocean surface temperatures around the Korean Peninsula are higher by about 2 to 4 degrees Celsius than in previous years, they are still decreasing, indicating seasonal changes from summer to fall.
However, daytime temperatures will remain high until Wednesday, as dry air from the north on the edge of the Tibetan High will form high pressure above Korea, causing hot westerly winds to blow into the country.
Monday’s daytime temperatures reached as high as 34 C on average, while daytime temperatures reaching up to 33 C are expected for Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.
Seoul also saw the tropical night phenomena return after just one day following its 34-day-long streak, while Jeju Island saw its 42nd consecutive tropical night on Monday. A tropical night refers to a weather phenomenon where the lowest temperature remains above 25 C from 6:01 p.m. at night to 9 a.m the next day.
The KMA added that morning low temperatures could decrease until Wednesday, with temperatures expected to range between 22 C to 26 C Tuesday and 20 C to 25 C Wednesday.
“Most parts of Korea may be exempt from experiencing the tropical night phenomena from the 27th going into the 28th,” said a KMA official during a weather briefing to the press Monday.
Typhoon Shanshan, which is currently expected to hit the western parts of Japan from around 9 a.m. Tuesday morning before heading to other parts of Japan through Saturday, is also expected to strengthen the easterly winds blowing into Korea.
The upcoming typhoon will lower temperatures and bring sporadic rain in eastern parts of Korea such as Busan as well as Jeju Island from Wednesday until Friday. However, temperatures in western parts of Korea, including cities like Seoul, Gwangju and Daejeon, may see temperatures rise accompanied with heat waves over the same time period.
Temperatures are then expected to decrease nationwide Saturday as Typhoon Shanshan passes by Japan bringing light, northerly winds into Korea, but the KMA predicted that temperatures could rise with the return of heat waves and tropical nights Sept. 1.
“From Sept. 1, there is a possibility of the Tibetan high pressure system extending eastward, forming a high pressure ridge in the lower atmosphere above Korea,” said a KMA official. “This can bring hot and humid westerly winds into Korea again, which can bring back heat waves and tropical nights.”
However, the KMA also added that there is a possibility for rain clouds to be pushed in from the northwest from Sept. 1 to 2, which could prevent temperatures from rising.
Meanwhile, in its 10-day outlook the KMA predicts morning lows to range between 22 C to 26 C and for daytime highs to range between 30 C to 33 C from Thursday until Sept. 5. While this is higher compared to average previous temperatures, it is lower compared to average temperatures in recent weeks, with daytime highs reaching as high as 36 C.
