Mastern eyes in US tech hubs for opportunities

Mastern America CEO Joseph Oh (left) and Michael Woods, chairman of Woods Capital, pose for photos at a signing ceremony, held at the US subsidiary's office in New York, Thursday. (Mastern Investment Management)

Mastern America, the US arm of Mastern Investment Management, said Monday it had signed a memorandum of understanding with US real estate investor Woods Capital to attract investment for tech hub projects across the US.

In October 2023, the US Economic Development Administration designated 31 regional technology and innovation hubs, which are regional coalitions dedicated to core technologies such as quantum computing, precision medicine, autonomous systems, clean energy and critical mineral supply chains.

With Woods Capital providing financial advice to 12 tech hubs, including those in New York, Colorado, Florida and Nevada, Mastern will team up with the real estate manager to attract investments for the development projects.

Mastern will focus on securing institutional investors in Korea, while Woods Capital will provide the necessary information and network in the development consortium.

“We plan to actively participate in tech hub-related projects in the US by establishing a close cooperative system with Woods Capital,” Mastern America CEO Joseph Oh said. “Leveraging the expertise and know-how we have built in the US market, we aim to serve as a bridge for institutions from Korea and other parts of Asia to find new business opportunities within these tech hubs.”