[Photo News] LG Tech Fair

[Photo News] LG Tech FairBy Korea Herald
Published : Aug. 26, 2024 - 14:59
LG Electronics Science Park President Park Il-pyung speaks during the opening of Spark 2024, LG's festival combining culture and tech, at LG Science Park in Seoul on Monday. The company kicked off the three-week event with its first LG Tech Fair, bringing together tech experts from eight LG affiliates including LG Electronics, LG Chem and LG Energy Solution, and others to discuss future technologies and share insights. (LG Corp.)
Korea Herald
