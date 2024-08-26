GI Innovation partners with MSD for new cancer drug combination

Most Popular
-
1
South Korean lawmakers brace for US election as Harris, Trump diverge on North Korea
-
2
What went wrong in response to Bucheon hotel fire?
-
3
Hezbollah launches missile barrage after Israel strikes
-
4
[Herald Review] Ye concert in Seoul: confusion to awe to controversy
-
5
Seoul seeks to end KHNP-Westinghouse dispute
-
6
Korea's 'value-up' efforts stall on 0.7% corporate participation
-
7
Dongsuh enhances marketing strategy for instant coffee leadership
-
8
Presidential office says discussions with US taking place over nuclear plant project in Czech Republic
-
9
Delayed payments of Tmon, WeMakePrice spike to W1.3tr
-
10
Ruling party proposes Oct. 1 as temporary holiday
GI Innovation partners with MSD for new cancer drug combinationBy Park Li-na
Published : Aug. 26, 2024 - 14:52
South Korean biotech company GI Innovation announced Monday a new partnership with Merck Sharp & Dohme, a subsidiary of pharmaceutical company Merck & Co., to test its drug GI-102 in combination with MSD’s anti-PD-1 therapy Keytruda (pembrolizumab) for treating patients with immunotherapy-resistant liver cancer, melanoma and renal cell carcinoma.
This marks GI Innovation’s second collaboration with MSD, building on their earlier work for GI-101A. The trial will specifically target patients with resistance or nonresponse to immuno-oncology treatments, leaving them with no further treatment options.
The study will include 14 prominent hospitals across South Korea and the US, such as Mayo Clinic, Cleveland Clinic and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.
In South Korea, participating institutions include Samsung Medical Center, Asan Medical Center, Seoul National University Hospital, Severance Hospital of Yonsei University and St. Vincent’s Hospital.
Preliminary data from a monotherapy trial of GI-102 indicated a 42.9 percent overall response rate in melanoma patients who did not respond to standard-of-care treatments, with notable complete tumor regression in preclinical liver cancer models.
"We are pleased to enter into another clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with MSD, a world leader in immuno-oncology," GI Innovation’s Chief Scientific Officer Jang Myung-ho said. "We aim to maximize therapeutic value of GI-102 by combining it with Keytruda, MSD’s anti-PD-1 therapy."
More from Headlines
-
Politicians brace for impact of Harris-Trump contrast on NK
-
Hezbollah launches missile barrage after Israel strikes
-
Korea needs more disabled in key Cabinet posts