20th JIMFF to kick off next week, features 98 music films
The Korea Herald’s ‘My Grey Zone: Radio Revolution’ screening in Korean shorts competition sectionBy Kim Da-sol
Published : Aug. 26, 2024 - 14:08
The 20th Jecheon International Music & Film Festival will kick off Sept. 5 for a six-day run, with a program combining contemporary music and cinema and live concerts.
Under the slogan of “Superascendo,” which means “to transcend” in Latin, the festival will screen 98 movies from 37 countries and hold music concerts by 26 performers. The slogan represents JIMFF’s commitment to advancing into a new era, reflecting on its 20 years of history while looking forward to the future, according to the festival organizer.
“ABBA: Against the Odds,” a film directed by award-winning filmmaker James Rogan that explores the story of the iconic band ABBA, will open the festival on Sept. 5.
A Japanese video production team Popreq’s “A Few Moments of Cheers,” an animation film revolving around high school student Kanata whose life is about finding the meaning and expansion of music, will close the festival on Sept. 10.
JIMFF’s international competition jury, chaired by Korean filmmaker Lee Hwan-kyung of “Lump Sugar,” will select one grand prize among six. The winner will receive a prize of 20 million won and a trophy.
Other international competition jury members include Japanese director Shunji Iwai of “Love Letter” and “All About Lily Chou-Chou,” Korean actor Jung Woo, Korean film producer Byun Seung-min and Danish film and music critic Lin Anderson.
The Korean competition section will award one grand prize among six feature films and one grand prize among 12 short films, with a prize of 10 million won and 5 million won, respectively.
The jury members include Danish film music composer Anna Rosenkilde, Korean film producer Kim Hyung-jun of “Silmido” and Korean filmmaker Lee Sung-won of “Three Sisters.”
The Korea Herald’s documentary “My Grey Zone: Radio Revolution” will compete with 11 other films in the short film competition section.
Directed by 26-year-old filmmaker Hugh Hong, the 22-minute-long documentary looks into the life and career of Radio Revolution, who also goes by Doogie Hwang, a veteran of the underground electronic music scene.
The movie features insights from key figures in the underground music industry such as Lee Sang-soon and Lee Chae-ryung, delving into the dual aspects of a DJ’s existence, his sacrifices and the underground scene that has often remained in the shadows of mainstream success.
Meanwhile, this year’s Jecheon Film Music Award will be awarded to Japanese film soundtrack music composer Yoshimata Ryo, who is well-known in Korea as a New Age maestro and a drama soundtrack composer.
The ticket reservation for the 20th JIMFF opens online Thursday at 2 p.m. at JIMFF’s official website. Tickets are priced at 7,000 won.
The movie screenings and other events will take place at a number of venues including Jecheon Arts Center, a special outdoor stage by Cheongpung Lake, Semyung University.
