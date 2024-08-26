Top prosecutor vows to respect investigation review panel in first lady's case

Most Popular
-
1
South Korean lawmakers brace for US election as Harris, Trump diverge on North Korea
-
2
Hurdles stopping Koreans from getting married? Money, among other things
-
3
What went wrong in response to Bucheon hotel fire?
-
4
Hezbollah launches missile barrage after Israel strikes
-
5
5 day laborers, including 3 Chinese nationals, killed in traffic accident
-
6
[Herald Review] Ye concert in Seoul: confusion to awe to controversy
-
7
Seoul seeks to end KHNP-Westinghouse dispute
-
8
Korea's 'value-up' efforts stall on 0.7% corporate participation
-
9
Rise of empowered women on Korean variety shows
-
10
Presidential office says discussions with US taking place over nuclear plant project in Czech Republic
Top prosecutor vows to respect investigation review panel in first lady's caseBy Yonhap
Published : Aug. 26, 2024 - 11:17
Prosecutor General Lee One-seok said Monday that he will respect the upcoming conclusion by a panel of external private experts on first lady Kim Keon Hee's luxury handbag case.
Lee made the remarks after referring the case to the investigation review committee, an external body that deliberates on investigations of high public interest, last Friday. Earlier that week, he was briefed that an investigation team from the Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office decided not to seek charges against the first lady over her acceptance of a Dior handbag from a Korean American pastor in 2022.
"I believe the investigation review committee will fairly deliberate on (the case), including all legal principles, because there should not be any more of this wasteful controversy," Lee told reporters on his way to work, adding the prosecution intends to conclude the case more fairly and carefully by listening to the opinions from the outside.
Lee noted that the investigation review committee will be independently formed and operated.
"While serving as the prosecutor general, I have always respected the opinions of front-line prosecution investigation teams. Likewise, I will respect the opinions of the prosecution investigation team and the investigation review committee," said Lee, whose two-year term ends Sept. 15.
Lee said he thinks he will be able to wrap up the first lady's case during his tenure, considering the precedent of the investigation review committee. The committee is expected to be formed this week before beginning its activities in early September. Its conclusions are not binding. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
Politicians brace for impact of Harris-Trump contrast on NK
-
Hezbollah launches missile barrage after Israel strikes
-
Seoul seeks to end KHNP-Westinghouse dispute