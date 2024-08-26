Yoon to meet ruling party leadership this week

President Yoon Suk Yeol (center) poses for a photo with Han Dong-hoon (left), the leader of the ruling People Power Party, and PPP floor leader Choo Kyung-ho (right) during their dinner meeting at the presidential office in Seoul on Wednesday. (The presidential office)

President Yoon Suk Yeol will host a dinner meeting with the leadership of the ruling People Power Party later this week, party officials said Monday.

PPP leader Han Dong-hoon, floor leader Choo Kyung-ho, five Supreme Council members, and the party's policy chief are expected to attend the meeting on Friday, according to party officials.

During the meeting, Yoon and the party leaders are expected to discuss key policy issues ahead of the regular National Assembly session, which is set to begin next month.

It will be the second gathering between Yoon and Han following Han's election in a party convention in late July. (Yonhap)