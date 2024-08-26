Seoul shares open higher on US rate cut hopes

Most Popular
-
1
Hurdles stopping Koreans from getting married? Money, among other things
-
2
South Korean lawmakers brace for US election as Harris, Trump diverge on North Korea
-
3
Powell at Jackson Hole: 'The time has come' for the Fed to soon begin reducing interest rates
-
4
What went wrong in response to Bucheon hotel fire?
-
5
5 day laborers, including 3 Chinese nationals, killed in traffic accident
Seoul shares open higher on US rate cut hopesBy Yonhap
Published : Aug. 26, 2024 - 09:39
South Korean shares opened slightly higher Monday amid growing hopes for a US rate cut.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) added 2.85 points, or 0.11 percent, to 2,704.54 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
The increase follows sharp gains on Wall Street, prompted by remarks from US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that hinted at the start of US rate cuts in the near future.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 1.14 percent to close at 41,175.07 Friday (US time), with the tech-heavy Nasdaq spiking 1.47 percent to 17,877.79.
In Seoul, large caps traded mixed.
Market bellwether and tech giant Samsung Electronics shed 0.39 percent, while its local chipmaking rival SK hynix gained 0.43 percent.
Top pharmaceutical firm Celltrion surged 1.61 percent, and leading battery maker LG Energy Solution spiked 3.06 percent, but top automaker Hyundai Motor lost 0.79 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,326.85 won against the US dollar, up 1.15 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
Politicians brace for impact of Harris-Trump contrast on NK
-
Hezbollah launches missile barrage after Israel strikes
-
Seoul seeks to end KHNP-Westinghouse dispute