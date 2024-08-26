Home

Seoul shares open higher on US rate cut hopes

By Yonhap

Published : Aug. 26, 2024 - 09:39

An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Monday. (Yonhap) An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Monday. (Yonhap)

South Korean shares opened slightly higher Monday amid growing hopes for a US rate cut.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) added 2.85 points, or 0.11 percent, to 2,704.54 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

The increase follows sharp gains on Wall Street, prompted by remarks from US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that hinted at the start of US rate cuts in the near future.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 1.14 percent to close at 41,175.07 Friday (US time), with the tech-heavy Nasdaq spiking 1.47 percent to 17,877.79.

In Seoul, large caps traded mixed.

Market bellwether and tech giant Samsung Electronics shed 0.39 percent, while its local chipmaking rival SK hynix gained 0.43 percent.

Top pharmaceutical firm Celltrion surged 1.61 percent, and leading battery maker LG Energy Solution spiked 3.06 percent, but top automaker Hyundai Motor lost 0.79 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,326.85 won against the US dollar, up 1.15 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)

