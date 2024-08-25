[영어답게 표현하기] 유용한 비즈니스 영어 표현들

이번 회에는 저희 책 Advanced Vocab에서 소개한 중상급 영단어들을 알려드립니다. 단어의 우리말 뜻을 기억하는 데에 그치지 않고, 난이도 있는 단어를 실제로 활용하는 단계까지 나아가 보기 바랍니다.

〈생물〉

1. parasite [pǽrəsàit] 기생충

para(paranormal의 para-와 같은 어원으로 beyond, beside를 뜻함)+site(food의 의미)로 구성된 단어다. 남에게 빌붙는 사람이나 동물을 뜻한다.

My younger brother is something of a parasite, leeching off others rather than helping himself.

내 동생은 스스로 해결할 생각은 안 하고 남에게 빈대 붙는 기생충 같은 존재다.

● 검사 결과 기생충이 검출되어 구충제를 먹어야 했다.

After a test discovered a parasite in my system, I had to start taking antiparasitics.

2. replicate [réplikèit] 복제하다

replicate는 ‘복제품’을 의미하는 replica의 동사형으로 ‘복제하다’라는 뜻을 지닌다. reply와 어원이 같은 단어로, repeat라는 뜻이 담겨 있다.

The virus was able to replicate itself and spread from cell to cell at a frightening rate.

그 바이러스는 놀라운 비율로 자기 복제를 하고 세포에서 세포로 퍼져갈 수 있었다.

● 동물 복제 기술을 통해 과학자들은 그녀의 애완견을 복제해 냈다.

Through animal cloning, scientists replicated her pet dog.

〈교육〉

1. alma mater [ǽlmə-mɑ́ːtər] 모교

alma mater는 nourishing mother(키워주시는 어머니)라는 뜻을 지닌 라틴어로, ‘모교’를 뜻한다. 우리말로 모교라고 할 때 어머니 ‘모(母)’자를 쓰는 것과 마찬가지로 mother와 관련이 있는 표현이다.

Although Peter received teaching offers from several very prestigious universities, he was happy to be back home at his alma mater - the site of many fond memories.

피터는 몇몇 명문대에서 교수직을 제안받았지만 좋은 추억들이 깃든 장소인 모교로 다시 돌아가게 되어 기뻤다.

● 학생수가 줄어 모교가 문을 닫아야 한다는 소식에 짐은 슬펐다.

Jim was saddened by the news that his alma mater has to be closed due to the dwindling number of students.

2. emeritus [imérətəs] 명예직

e(ex)+meritus(merit과 같은 어원으로 earn을 뜻함)로 구성되었으며, 일한 기간이 끝났다(ex)는 뜻을 담고 있는 단어다. ‘명예교수’를 영어로 professor emeritus라고 하는데 여성인 경우에는 professor emerita라고 말한다.

The professor emeritus retired three years ago, but he still remains a student favorite and continues to teach two classes a week to a packed auditorium.

그 명예교수는 3년 전에 은퇴했지만 여전히 학생들이 가장 좋아하는 교수이며 지금도 일주일에 두 번씩 강당을 가득 메운 학생들 앞에서 강의한다.

● 저명한 철학자이자 태평양 대학 명예교수인 토머스 와이젤 박사가 2월 2일 향년 90세의 나이로 자택에서 타계했다.

Renowned philosopher and Pacific University professor emeritus Thomas Weisel passed away February 2nd in his home at the age of 90.

3. interdisciplinary [ìntərdísəplənèri] 학제간

inter(between)+disciplinary(‘규율’이외에 ‘학문 분야’를 뜻하기도 하는 discipline의 형용사형)으로 구성된 단어다. 여러 학문과 관련이 있다는 뜻이며, 우리말로 옮길 때는 보통 ‘학제간’, ‘학제적인’이라고 한다.

Margaret embarked on an interdisciplinary study of poverty, investigating the issue through math, history, literature and science.

마거릿은 수학, 역사, 문학, 과학을 통해 빈곤 문제를 조사하는 학제적 연구를 시작했다.

● 그는 새 저서에서 학제적 접근을 통해 천주교를 학술적으로 연구하고 있다.

In his new book, he provides an interdisciplinary approach to the academic study of Catholicism.

〈인간관계, 가족〉

1. filial [fíliəl] 자식의

‘자식’과 관련된 것을 표현하는 형용사다. 보통 동양철학의 ‘효’를 filial piety라고 번역한다(affiliation 항목 참조).

Michael had a strong sense of filial duty and made sure to visit his parents often and to listen to their unsolicited advice.

마이클은 자식으로서 의무를 강하게 인식하고 있으며 부모님을 자주 찾아뵙고 별로 원치 않는 조언도 들으려고 노력한다.

● 유교적 가치관에서 효는 가장 중요한 덕목 중 하나이다.

Under Confucian values, filial piety is one of the most important virtues.

2. genealogy [dʒìːniɑ́lədʒi] 족보

계보나 가계도, 혹은 그것을 연구하는 학문을 genealogy라고 한다. ‘가계도’는 간단히 family tree라고 표현할 수도 있다.

When tracing my family's genealogy, I was surprised to find out that I am 1/8th Cherokee Indian.

우리 집안의 가계도를 따라가다가 나는 내가 8분의 1은 체로키 인디언이라는 사실을 발견하고는 놀랐다.

● 외갓집에는 아직도 수백 년 된 족보가 보존되어 있다.

My mother’s side of the family still owns a genealogy book that is hundreds of years old.