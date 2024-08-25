[Graphic News] Singapore tops passport power rankings, Korea secures 3rd place

Most Popular
[Graphic News] Singapore tops passport power rankings, Korea secures 3rd placeBy Nam Kyung-don
Published : Aug. 26, 2024 - 08:00
Singapore has once again claimed the title of the world's most powerful passport, according to the Henley Passport Index. Singaporean citizens can enjoy visa-free access to 195 countries, maintaining the city-state's top position from 2023.
France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and Spain share the second spot, offering visa-free access to 192 destinations out of 227. Meanwhile, an unprecedented seven-nation group holds the third position, with citizens from Austria, Finland, Ireland, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, South Korea and Sweden able to visit 191 countries without a visa.
The United Kingdom and the United States, which jointly held the top spot in 2014, have dropped to fourth and eighth places, respectively.
The United Arab Emirates saw the most significant rise in the rankings, moving from 62nd place in 2006, the index's inception year, to 9th place in 2024.
