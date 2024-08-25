Most Popular
Ruling party proposes Oct. 1 as temporary holiday
Govt. and People Power Party also discuss free highway tolls, train discounts during ChuseokBy Son Ji-hyoung
Published : Aug. 25, 2024 - 17:48
South Korea is considering designating Oct. 1 this year as a temporary public holiday to mark the 76th anniversary of Armed Forces Day, as the ruling People Power Party requested that the government review the designation to recognize the dedication of those on active military duty.
Workers here will be eligible to take the day off as a public holiday on Oct. 1 if the government approves the plan at a Cabinet meeting. It will be in addition to Oct. 3, which South Korea observes as a public holiday known as the National Foundation Day, or Gaecheonjeol.
Rep. Han Ji-ah, a senior spokesperson of the People Power Party, said in a briefing Sunday that the government will "take into account various factors, such as boosting military morale, stimulating consumer spending and the burden on corporations" before approving the party's proposal.
Han also stressed the need to "emphasize the importance of national defense and the value of the military's existence, as well as instill pride among soldiers on active duty through interest and courtesy towards them at the national level, given the seriousness of the national security situation."
The briefing took place after the meeting of representatives from the ruling bloc, including People Power Party Chair Han Dong-hoon, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and the president's chief of staff Chung Jin-suk held at the premier's official residence in Seoul Sunday.
Also at the meeting, the ruling bloc discussed ways to reduce the cost of living burden for ordinary people ahead of the five-day Chuseok long weekend holiday in mid-September, including ways to release up to 170,000 metric tons of 20 types of food items from the national reserves including napa cabbage, apples and pears, as well as ways to curb the retail price of rice and Korean beef.
Moreover, highway toll fees will be exempt for those traveling in the country during the Chuseok holiday. Temporary discounts of up to 40 percent off some return trips for those traveling via KTX or SRT trains will also be provided.
The ruling party also announced that Seoul will move to impose mandatory requirements on electric car manufacturers to publicly disclose battery-related information such as battery suppliers, amid growing public fears about EV battery fire risks.
