[Herald Review] Ye concert in Seoul: confusion to awe to controversy

Rapper Ye performs live during his first standalone show in Seoul, on Friday. (Ye's YouTube account)

Rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, has built a reputation for unpredictability, and for some fans in South Korea, an abrupt cancellation was almost expected at his first standalone concert “Ye x Ty Dolla Sign Vultures Listening Experience” held in Ilsan, Gyeonggi Province, on Friday.

The performance was to be the rapper's first in Korea since the hip-hop electronic music festival "Summer Week & T" in Yangyang, Gangwon Province, in 2010, where he participated as a headliner.

Just days before the listening experience, on Wednesday, Ye had canceled a sold-out show in Taiwan, raising anticipation and anxiety ahead of his Seoul concert.

Adding to the confusion, the event was not advertised as a traditional concert but rather a "listening party" for his new pre-recorded tracks from the "Vultures 1" project in collaboration with singer Ty Dolla Sign. Fans were further perplexed by reports that Ye would perform while wearing a mask, suggesting that those in attendance might not get to see his face.

The uncertainty lingered even after Ye arrived in Seoul. Despite the show being scheduled for 8 p.m., the rapper did not show up for 70 minutes, leaving some 35,000 attendees anxious. When Ye finally appeared at 9:10 p.m., he made a dramatic entrance by riding a white horse around the stage and surveying the crowd.

The entrance scene of Ye on a white horse and a sand dune-shaped structure contributed to a mystical atmosphere, enhanced by ethereal lighting that deepened the audience's immersion.