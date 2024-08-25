[Herald Review] Ye concert in Seoul: confusion to awe to controversy

Most Popular
[Herald Review] Ye concert in Seoul: confusion to awe to controversyBy Kim Jae-heun
Published : Aug. 25, 2024 - 17:24
Rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, has built a reputation for unpredictability, and for some fans in South Korea, an abrupt cancellation was almost expected at his first standalone concert “Ye x Ty Dolla Sign Vultures Listening Experience” held in Ilsan, Gyeonggi Province, on Friday.
The performance was to be the rapper's first in Korea since the hip-hop electronic music festival "Summer Week & T" in Yangyang, Gangwon Province, in 2010, where he participated as a headliner.
Just days before the listening experience, on Wednesday, Ye had canceled a sold-out show in Taiwan, raising anticipation and anxiety ahead of his Seoul concert.
Adding to the confusion, the event was not advertised as a traditional concert but rather a "listening party" for his new pre-recorded tracks from the "Vultures 1" project in collaboration with singer Ty Dolla Sign. Fans were further perplexed by reports that Ye would perform while wearing a mask, suggesting that those in attendance might not get to see his face.
The uncertainty lingered even after Ye arrived in Seoul. Despite the show being scheduled for 8 p.m., the rapper did not show up for 70 minutes, leaving some 35,000 attendees anxious. When Ye finally appeared at 9:10 p.m., he made a dramatic entrance by riding a white horse around the stage and surveying the crowd.
The entrance scene of Ye on a white horse and a sand dune-shaped structure contributed to a mystical atmosphere, enhanced by ethereal lighting that deepened the audience's immersion.
Although the first half of the event featured pre-recorded songs, the 24-time Grammy winner captivated the audience.
Joining Ye on stage, Ty Dolla Sign added a unique vocal layer that harmonized seamlessly with Ye's energy. Ye's daughters, North and Chicago, also made a special appearance on the stage, creating a poignant moment that resonated deeply.
The biggest surprise came when Ye returned after the one-hour listening session.
Dressed in a white hoodie and sweatpants, Ye took the stage with only a microphone in hand, and without a mask.
He performed a medley of his greatest hits, including "Runaway" and "Monster," quickly transitioning between songs and inviting the audience to sing along a cappella, crafting a spontaneous and authentic live experience. Tracks played in a seemingly random order, with Ye shouting "Next" whenever a song did not resonate with him.
Over the course of two and a half hours, the rapper performed an astounding 78 songs, even revisiting tracks from the early days of his career, offering a high level of fan service. Korean fans responded with fervent group singing, intensifying the atmosphere. In a moment of appreciation, Ye shouted, "Korea, I love you!"
The performance, which was livestreamed on Ye’s YouTube channel, generated significant buzz internationally, with concurrent viewership peaking at over 50,000.
The American rapper, singer and songwriter’s concert in Seoul, while a success in many respects, left a trail of mixed reactions, especially surrounding K-pop stars who attended the concert. K-pop stars seen at the show included NewJeans, Aespa, 2ne1 and Dean.
Ye’s controversial past has made him a polarizing figure, both internationally and in Korea. His history of making inflammatory remarks, including those about American pop superstar Taylor Swift and other instances of hate speech, has drawn significant criticism.
Some K-pop fans expressed disappointment after discovering that their favorite artists were attending a performance featuring a controversial figure.
"I liked NewJeans, but why did they attend Kanye's listening party?" one user commented on a local online community. Another user remarked, "It's hard to believe they wouldn’t know about Kanye's controversies," while others pointed out his past remarks, stating, "He’s made racist comments and even praised Hitler."
On the other hand, some online commenters defended the artists' attendance, suggesting that their motives may have been innocent or professionally driven. Comments such as, "Maybe they just went because a famous artist was in town," and "The company probably sent them," offered alternative perspectives. Others argued for separating art from the artist, with one user noting, "Controversy and musical talent should be viewed separately," while another speculated, "It looked like they were invited."
