R-rated changgeuk 'Madam Ong' returns for 10th anniversary

R-rated changgeuk 'Madam Ong' returns for 10th anniversaryBy Hwang Dong-hee
Published : Aug. 25, 2024 - 14:33
The National Changgeuk Company of Korea’s comical and provocative changgeuk, “Madam Ong,” a long-standing favorite, is set to return to the stage this September, celebrating its 10th anniversary.
Changgeuk is a Korean form of opera that combines elements of pansori, a traditional narrative singing style.
"Madam Ong," the first changgeuk to be rated for adults only, has garnered attention for its bold themes and vibrant portrayal of human vitality. This year's production is restricted to audiences born in 2005 or earlier.
The production is a modern adaptation of the lost “Song of Byeongangsoe,” one of the seven traditional pansori that did not survive into the 20th century. While 12 pansori were passed down through the 19th century, only five, such as Shimcheong-ga and Chunhyang-ga, have been orally transmitted to this day. The remaining seven, including "Song of Byeongangsoe," exist only in written form.
The original narrative follows Madam Ong, or Ong-nyeo in Korean, a woman banished from her village after being blamed for the deaths of several men. As she wanders, she encounters the lascivious Byeon Gang-soe, and the two marry. The story gained notoriety for its explicit focus on their carnal desires, which contributed to its reputation as obscene.
In the changgeuk adaptation, acclaimed playwright and director Koh Sun-woong refocuses the narrative on Ong-nyeo, portraying her as a resilient figure who takes control of her destiny.
Koh also brings fresh perspectives to themes such as death, funeral rituals, and the importance of village totems and taboos, highlighting them with newfound strength.
Unlike the original story, which concludes with Ong-nyeo's isolation and resignation, the changgeuk offers a more hopeful ending: Ong-nyeo defies the tragedy of her past, emerging as a symbol of hope and strength through her pregnancy and the new life she brings into the world.
Since its premiere, “Madam Ong” has been performed over 100 times in 16 cities, both in Korea and internationally, attracting over 47,000 audience members so far.
Veteran actors Yi So-yeon as Ong-nyeo and Choi Ho-sung as Byeon Gang-soe, who have portrayed these roles since the premiere, will return to the stage, joined by new cast members Kim Woo-jeong and Yu Tae-pyung-yang, who will appear as a double cast.
“Madam Ong” will run from Sept. 5 to 15.
