Dongsuh enhances marketing strategy for instant coffee leadership

Actress Park Bo-young has recently been named the new brand model for Dongsuh Foods' Maxim Mocha Gold. (Dongsuh Foods)

Korean food and beverage manufacturer Dongsuh Foods said Sunday it is ramping up marketing efforts to retain its unrivaled leadership in the nation’s instant coffee market.

The company has topped instant coffee sales over the last three decades with its flagship Maxim Mocha brand.

More recently, it has been diversifying its marketing strategy to appeal to a wide range of consumer groups and further boost sales of its best-selling products.

Dongsuh has operated its flagship store, called Maxim Plant, in the affluent district of Hannam-dong, central Seoul, where it offers five unique menu items using its Maxim Mocha Gold coffee product. They include Mocha Gold Original, Mocha Gold Ice, Mocha Gold Quick Shot with a strong espresso aroma, Mocha Gold Filter, and Mocha Gold Boost with richer flavors.

In April, the company named popular actress Park Bo-young as its new brand model to enhance its brand awareness among customers of all age groups. In commercials, Park conveys that Maxim coffee can serve as the impetus for efficiency with the phrase “a cup of strong concentration.”

Dongsuh has also released package goods in collaboration with licensed character brands such as Kakao Friends, Moomin Characters and Universal Studios since 2018. In June, the company launched a special summer package with the popular animated character Zanmang Loopy.

“We could keep our No.1 position in the domestic instant coffee market with our constant efforts to develop new products and try diverse marketing strategies. We will continue to showcase various products that match the taste of consumers by using distinctive marketing tools,” said a Dongsuh official.