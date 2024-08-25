[Test Drive] Audi's A7 PHEV, an all-around beauty

The popularity of hybrid vehicles has been gaining steam in South Korea as the country is still in an early phase of adapting electric vehicles. Audi’s A7 55 TFSI e quattro Premium, an upgraded plug-in hybrid vehicle, offers an ideal choice for drivers seeking comfortable city driving on electricity and sporty maneuvering on highways.

Measuring at a length of 4,975 millimeters, a wheelbase of 2,926 mm, a width of 1,910 mm and a height of 1,425 mm, the A7 PHEV looks longer, wider and lower than its actual specifications, giving off the vibe of a slick sports sedan. The slanting roofline also adds to the vehicle’s sportiness.

The A7 PHEV’s interior is roomy and sleek. The headroom offers sufficient extra space for an 184-centimeter-tall person. One distinguishable aspect of the interior is the haptic feedback of the center display and the control panel. The display can make a subtle click or vibration when touching it, similar to a hard button.

The upper display provides connectivity features such as Android Auto for more familiar navigation.

The acceleration from a standstill feels as smooth as butter, thanks to the A7 PHEV’s electric motor. Boasting a maximum driving distance of 47 kilometers per charge, the drive on electricity covers enough distance to get out of Seoul.

The A7 PHEV provides three driving modes: EV, battery hold and hybrid. The hybrid mode allows fuel-efficient driving as it integrates the electric motor and internal combustion engine to lower the use of gas. The vehicle’s combined fuel efficiency is 15.7 km per liter.

The true acceleration power and sporty driving of the A7 PHEV comes to life once it hits the open highway. The vehicle's aforementioned slickness and low position give the feeling of driving on a racing track. The combined power output of 367 horsepower further highlights the impression that the car's design derives from motorsports. According to Audi, it takes 5.8 seconds for the vehicle to reach the speed of 100 km per hour from a standstill.

Despite driving at a high speed, the inside of the vehicle is nonetheless relatively free of noise.

The A7 PHEV grips the road tightly as the car stays stable with some speed on the winding courses. The smooth braking and cornering make steering easy.

The price of the A7 PHEV begins at 102.8 million won ($76,762) in the local market.