Samsung, LG to unveil new AI-powered home appliances at IFA 2024 in Berlin

South Korean tech giants Samsung Electronics Co. and LG Electronics Inc. are planning to showcase various new artificial intelligence-powered home appliances at the IFA 2024 home electronics show in Berlin next month, industry sources said Sunday.

Samsung will present a range of products, including the Bespoke AI Combo, an all-in-one washer-dryer; the Bespoke AI Family Hub, a premium refrigerator product; and the Bespoke AI Steam, a new robot vacuum cleaner product.

The company will also showcase the strength of its AI-powered televisions. The Generative Wallpaper feature in Samsung televisions will recommend background images based on users' preferences.

LG will unveil a new AI-powered drum washing machine with a reduced width of 25 inches, which is designed to meet the needs of European consumers.

The washer features the AI Direct Drive motor, which analyzes the weight, wetness and fabric of the laundry to determine the optimal washing method in order to protect garments.

The company will also showcase the newly launched LG Roboking AI All-in-One robot vacuum and the CordZero A9X All-in-One Tower Combo at the Berlin trade show.

Senior officials from the companies, including Han Jong-hee, vice chairman and head of Samsung's device experience division, and LG Electronics CEO Cho Joo-wan are known to be planning to attend the event. (Yonhap)