Biz leaders to accompany President Yoon's Czech visit next month

By Yonhap

Published : Aug. 24, 2024 - 13:37

President Yoon Suk Yeol speaks with Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala over the phone at the presidential office in central Seoul on July 23, 2024. (Yonhap) President Yoon Suk Yeol speaks with Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala over the phone at the presidential office in central Seoul on July 23, 2024. (Yonhap)

A group of business leaders, including Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong, will accompany President Yoon Suk Yeol on his visit to the Czech Republic next month, industry sources said Saturday.

Yoon is arranging the visit to the Czech Republic to deepen bilateral economic ties after the European country selected a South Korean consortium in July for a major nuclear plant project.

The South Korean consortium led by Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power was named the preferred bidder for the Czech project, which is estimated at around 24 trillion won ($17.3 billion).

If a deal is finalized, it will mark the first time since 2009 that South Korea has won an overseas nuclear power plant construction project, following its contract to build the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant in the United Arab Emirates.

LG Group Chairman Koo Kwang-mo, SK Group Chey Tae-won and other high-profile business leaders will also travel to the Czech Republic as part of Yoon's economic delegation.

The presidential office said earlier the two countries will discuss a wide range of issues in the finance, energy, science and education sectors on potential cooperation, and may sign the Trade and Investment Promotion Framework (TIPF).

