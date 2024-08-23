[What to see] Galleries gearing up for upcoming Frieze Seoul

As Frieze Seoul approaches, galleries are bustling with activity as they prepare to showcase their works to art enthusiasts at the annual art fair, which runs from September 4 to 7 this year. The nation's art scene is entering festive mode, with many exhibitions slated to open at the end of August. Notable examples of galleries embracing this celebratory atmosphere with their exhibitions, include Gallery Baton and Lehmann Maupin in Hannam-dong and Tang Contemporary Art Seoul in Gangnam. Doki Kim's experimental works at Gallery Baton

An installation view of "The Apple and The Moon" at Gallery Baton in Seoul (Courtesy of the gallery) An installation view of "The Apple and The Moon" at Gallery Baton in Seoul (Courtesy of the gallery)

Gallery Baton unveiled a new series by Korean experimental artist Doki Kim at the solo exhibition "The Apple and The Moon," featuring her interests that extend to extraterrestrial space. Kim produces experimental installations, delivering her interpretation of the mechanism of the world while exploring the "phenomena" that occur in the interaction of matter. The title of the exhibition stems from one of Newton’s anecdotes and indicates that even things with completely different attributes are linked by one identical principle. The exhibition includes Kim's representative works, which embody pixels of a low-resolution media device, and moving images influenced by her pixel-based work. The exhibition runs through Sept. 14.

"Still Livin' Abiding" by Nari Ward (Courtesy the artist and Lehmann Maupin) "Still Livin' Abiding" by Nari Ward (Courtesy the artist and Lehmann Maupin)

Nari Ward's new works at Lehmann Maupin Another must-visit exhibition that coincides with Frieze Seoul is that of American artist Nari Ward. Ward's second exhibition at Lehmann Maupin features works addressing the aspects of healing and care that shape local communities — specifically those in Harlem, the artist’s longtime neighborhood in New York. Encompassing his copper panel works, sculpture and wall-based installations, the exhibition approaches complex topics prevalent in the socio-political fabric of the United States while also addressing issues that resonate on a global level, according to the gallery. The artist etches and marks the copper surfaces with everyday materials found around Harlem. The series "Still Livin’" and "Restin’" on view at the exhibition expand his interest in copper as an energetic material. The exhibition runs until Oct. 19.

An installation view of "My Universe" at Tang Contemporary Art Seoul (Courtesy of the gallery) An installation view of "My Universe" at Tang Contemporary Art Seoul (Courtesy of the gallery)