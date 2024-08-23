The 29th BIFF to hold special program on late actor Lee Sun-kyun

Lee Sun-kyun played a soldier in his posthumous work “Land of Happiness” (NEW)

The late actor Lee Sun-kyun will get special attention during the 29th Busan International Film Festival when it presents a special program entitled “In Memory of Lee Sun-kyun.”

Six of Lee's films will be screened and a special talk event will be held as part of the program that sheds light on Lee's work.

“Through the program, the festival aims to reflect on and commemorate the achievements of the late actor, whose diverse and profound performances have represented the Korean film scene,” the festival organizer said in a press release Friday.

The six films include “Paju” (2009), “Our Sunhi” (2013), “A Hard Day” (2014), “Parasite” (2019) and his latest and posthumous work “Land of Happiness” (2024).

The festival organizers said the films represent those from his early career and those that received international acclaim and won awards at international film festivals such as Las Palmas International Film Festival, Locarno International Film Festival and Cannes Film Festival as well as the Academy Awards

Six episodes of the 15-episode hit TV series “My Mister” (2018) will also be screened through the special program.

The late actor has been selected to receive this year’s Korea Cinema Award, according to BIFF. The award ceremony will take place during the opening ceremony, honoring his diverse filmography.

The Korean Cinema Award is typically given to filmmakers who have contributed to promoting Korean cinema globally.

The 29th edition of BIFF will be held for 10 days from Oct. 2 to 11.