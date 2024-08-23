Fun, laughters to fill port city as Busan International Comedy Festival opens for 10-day run

BICF Organizing Committee Chairman Kim Joon-ho speaks during a press conference held for the 12th BICF on Aug. 2, in Jongno-gu, Seoul. (Y Tree Company)

Korean and international comedians will converge for the 12th Busan International Comedy Festival, one of Asia's largest comedy events, which kicks off Friday.

This year's BICF will begin with an opening ceremony on Friday at 7 p.m. at the Busan Cinema Center, hosted by popular Korean comedians Yoo Se-yoon and Jang Dong-min. The opening ceremony will showcase performances by the group Koyote and comedian Youn Sung-ho, also known as DJ Ven. New Jean.

International comedians, including US performer Sam Wills (professionally known as Tape Face), who was a finalist on Season 11 of "America's Got Talent," are also set to perform at the opening ceremony.

Running for 10 days from Friday to Sept. 1, BICF will showcase comedy performances from eight local groups and four international acts.

Local shows include Treasure Live, Mandam Assemble, Seoul Comedy All Stars, Short Star Club, Shogman, Ongals History Show, Gag Concert with BICF, and Two Cops Show.

International performances will feature the Melbourne Comedy Festival Roadshow, Yoshimoto Owarai Show, Tape Face, and Bubbleshow in Space.

Tickets for the performances can be purchased at Interpark, a ticketing platform.

Alongside the comedy performances, the festival will present numerous other events.

A comedy film event titled "Co-Talk! Co-Talk! Show" will be held at the Busan Cinema Center on Aug. 31, screening highlights of Korean comedy films. The event will include discussions with director Jang Hang-jun and Cine21's director Joo Sung-cheol on the evolution of Korean comedy cinema.

Free outdoor comedy events such as Comedy Street and Comedy Open Concert will also take place throughout the week, inviting audiences to performances at various locations around Busan, including Haeundae and Yurari Square.

Detailed info on the 12th BICF can be found on its official website.