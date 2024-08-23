[Photo News] Art meets high-tech at Samsung’s TV exhibition

Most Popular
[Photo News] Art meets high-tech at Samsung’s TV exhibitionBy Korea Herald
Published : Aug. 23, 2024 - 15:34
Samsung Electronics kicked off an exhibition Friday that features a 10-meter art wall displaying contemporary works of art on its QLED TVs.
"Bazaar Exhibition: Under/Stand with Samsung The Frame" is a collaborative event the tech giant is hosting in partnership with the fashion magazine Harper’s Bazaar. The show will run at Process Itaewon in Seoul through Sep. 14.
The exhibition suggests new ways of enjoying artwork through The Frame, Samsung's lifestyle series mid-range QLED TV launched this year.
Featuring notable artists including Manual Solano, Lee Hyun-koo, Lee Jeong and Huh Soo-young, visitors can explore The Frame’s "Art Store" service, where they can browse and select artwork to replicate the experience of having a personalized art gallery at home.
Throughout the exhibition, Samsung will host onsite events and distribute limited-edition goods to visitors. Interviews and video installations produced with Samsung Neo QLED 8K will offer deeper insights into the artists' creative processes and the potential of modern display technology to enhance the art viewing experience.
-
Korea Herald
-
Articles by Korea Herald
More from Headlines
-
Bereaved families mourn, survivors recall chaos of Bucheon hotel fire
-
Number of COVID-19 patients continues to rise
-
Ruling party highlights need for intergenerational equity in pension reform