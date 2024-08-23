[Photo News] Art meets high-tech at Samsung’s TV exhibition

Visitors engage with a 10-meter-long art wall featuring Samsung’s lifestyle TV, The Frame, at the Bazaar Exhibition, a collaborative event between a fashion magazine and Samsung kicked off Friday in Iteawon, Seoul. (Samsung Electronics)

Samsung Electronics kicked off an exhibition Friday that features a 10-meter art wall displaying contemporary works of art on its QLED TVs.

"Bazaar Exhibition: Under/Stand with Samsung The Frame" is a collaborative event the tech giant is hosting in partnership with the fashion magazine Harper’s Bazaar. The show will run at Process Itaewon in Seoul through Sep. 14.

The exhibition suggests new ways of enjoying artwork through The Frame, Samsung's lifestyle series mid-range QLED TV launched this year.