Bereaved families mourn, survivors recall chaos of Bucheon hotel fire

Fire officials inspect the scene at a hotel in Bucheon, Gyeonggi Province, on Friday morning, following a fire the previous day. (Yonhap)

Among the seven people who died in Thursday's hotel fire in Bucheon, Gyeonggi Province, was a 28-year-old woman whose final moments have deeply resonated with the public.

The woman, surnamed Kim, made her last desperate phone call to her father at 7:42 p.m., just three minutes after the fire broke out, according to reports by the JoongAng Ilbo.

"Something terrible has happened. The smoke is so thick I can’t get out," she said. In a second call, just over five minutes later, she added, "I don’t think I can last another five minutes. Please throw away my belongings and live well for me." The tragedy occurred on the day of her father’s birthday.

Kim, known for her tireless work ethic, held two jobs—one at a mobile phone store by day and another at a fast-food restaurant by night. Her father described her as the family's pillar, shouldering significant responsibilities after they faced financial hardship.

Kim was later found in the bathroom of her room, where she had tried to escape the flames.

The fire, which started on the eighth floor of the nine-story hotel at 7:39 p.m., quickly filled the building with smoke. The absence of a sprinkler system is believed to have worsened the disaster. All seven victims were Korean nationals. Authorities suspect the fire began in room 810 on the eighth floor, but the exact cause is still under investigation.