Sung Kim to receive US diplomatic award

Sung Kim, a former United States ambassador to South Korea and currently an adviser for Hyundai Motor Group, has been chosen as this year’s recipient of the National Committee on American Foreign Policy’s George F. Kennan Award for Distinguished Public Service, the Korean auto conglomerate said Friday.

The NCAFP, which was established in 1974 as a think tank for supporting the US government’s diplomatic and foreign policies, underscored that Kim has built an outstanding diplomatic career and greatly contributed to US diplomacy as he held the ambassador post in not only Korea but also the Philippines and Indonesia.

“I think that this award goes beyond individual achievements and is the result of the efforts of many colleagues who have served in public service together for a long time,” said Kim.

“I will continue to make efforts to bring positive changes to the international community and diplomacy.”

The award was established in 1994 to honor late George F. Kennan, a US diplomat best known for his successful advocacy of a containment policy to oppose Soviet expansionism in the aftermath of World War II.

Kim joined the foreign service at the US State Department in 1988 and held the ambassador post in South Korea from 2011 to 2014, in the Philippines from 2016 to 2020 and in Indonesia from 2020 to 2023. He also served as the US assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific affairs and US special representative for North Korea.

Hyundai Motor Group appointed Kim as an adviser in January this year to bolster its ability to predict the uncertain global business environment and lay the foundation for sustainable performances. Kim has supported Hyundai Motor Group’s foreign market strategies and global commerce and policy measures while strengthening its networking capabilities.