Changgyeonggung Nighttime Feast to open during Chuseok

An interactive program where participants can experience what it was like at celebrations hosted by Joseon-era (1392-1910) heirs to the throne will be open to the public during the Chuseok holiday at Changgyeonggung.

The Changgyeonggung Nighttime Feast, an annual event in its fourth year, will accept 90 people a day to take part in the feast as ranking officials in traditional attire, prepared by the Joseon-era palace in Seoul. Royal music performances and food will follow.

Tickets purchases in advance at booking site Ticketlink are required for the 19th-century royal show -- set between 6:20 p.m. and 8:40 p.m. from Sept. 12-18.

A single ticket grants admission to three family members with one member being a parent and the other two being related to the parent. If both parents want to participate, two tickets are needed. Booking will start 2 p.m. Monday.