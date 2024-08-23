Russian students return to N. Korea after 4-year hiatus over COVID-19

This undated photo shows Russian university students visiting North Korea for a language program. (Telegram channel of the Russian Embassy in Pyongyang)

Five Russian university students have arrived in NK for a language program, marking Russian students' first entry to Pyongyang after a four-year hiatus since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Russian Embassy in Pyongyang said Friday.

The students from MGIMO University of the Russian Foreign Ministry visited the embassy Wednesday, and they will participate in a language program at Kim Il Sung University, the Russian Embassy said on its Telegram account.

"We wish MGIMO students success in learning the Korean language and hope to meet them in the future as new diplomats in Pyongyang," it said.

MGIMO is known as an educational institution under Russia's foreign ministry that focuses on nurturing diplomats.

Earlier this year, NK allowed the entry of Chinese students, marking the first time that foreigners were permitted to visit the reclusive regime for study.

Since NK began reopening its border in August last year following its closure in early 2020 due to COVID-19, it has partially approved the entry of foreigners, including diplomats and Russian travelers.

After summit talks in Pyongyang in June, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed deals to boost exchanges and cooperation in agriculture, education, public health, sports, culture, and tourism. (Yonhap)