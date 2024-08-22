[Weekender] Art as more than propaganda: Meaning of culture and art changes for North Korean defectors

Students of Set Net School perform "In Front of the Barbed Wire, Duet for One (translate)," a 10th-anniversary commemorative original play, in 2014. (Set Net School) Students of Set Net School perform "In Front of the Barbed Wire, Duet for One (translate)," a 10th-anniversary commemorative original play, in 2014. (Set Net School)

Park Sang-young, the founder and principal of Set Net School for North Koreans resettling in South Korea, will be stepping down after 20 years. "Set" and "net" mean numbers three and four, respectively, in Korean. The school's name signifies that it serves as a continuation for North Korean defectors who have completed the three-month educational program at the government-run Hana Dul (One, Two) School. While several organizations offer alternative education programs for North Koreans who find it difficult to attend a regular school in the South, Park’s school offers something unique: students get to participate in performing arts such as plays and musicals. Many students have challenged Park, saying that learning English or obtaining a high school degree are their most immediate challenges living in South Korea, and that they have no time for doing things like acting in plays. “Then I told them that once they enter the real world in South Korea, it’s not their English scores or college degrees that matter the most. It’s their eyes, and whether they convey confidence and shine with determination,” Park told The Korea Herald during an interview on Wednesday. This is why Park, who himself experienced a sense of freedom and personal rediscovery through participating in performing arts such as musicals and plays during college, believes that various forms of art and cultural activities are highly beneficial for North Koreans who now live in the South. “I’m the age of their parents, but their life stories are so much more profound than mine. Yet, they have struggled to share the stories they carry and express pent-up emotions," Park said. "Participating in a performing art is a great way for them to express themselves." Propaganda tool In North Korea, art and cultural activities are tools for propaganda to promote and reinforce the regime. Jung Yu-na, a North Korean who came to the South in 2006 and is now a TV personality, said she was in a privileged position, as she had the chance to attend college in the first place. She studied the violin in the music education department at the Kim Jong Suk University of Education in Hoeryong, North Hamgyong Province. “It’s not like we could choose our majors. I was assigned to the violin because they needed someone to play the violin. Actually, I didn't want to do it and I don't have many good memories because the teacher hit me so much,” Jung said during a forum on North Korean culture last month. In North Korea, one's social status is predetermined based on the political, social and economic background of one's direct ancestors and relatives' behavior. The only way to change it is through excelling in the arts or sports, particularly those that do not require significant financial investment, such as singing, dancing, acting or certain sports, Jung explained.

North Korean defectors Park Yu-sung (left) and Jung Yu-na speak during a forum on North Korea's culture and arts on July 17 at the National Folk Museum of Korea. (The Korea Herald/Park Ga-young) North Korean defectors Park Yu-sung (left) and Jung Yu-na speak during a forum on North Korea's culture and arts on July 17 at the National Folk Museum of Korea. (The Korea Herald/Park Ga-young)

Park Yu-sung, 33, who came to the South at age 17 after his father’s escape, is an example of someone who sought to change his fate through the arts. He recalled how his father had taught him the classical guitar in an effort to overcome the limited prospects associated with their family's background, which included his grandfather being exiled to the countryside for a single slip of the tongue. “I would tell him I was going to learn the guitar, but instead, I’d go out to hang out with my friends, grilling beans on a mountain. One day, when my father asked me to play, I froze. He hit me, breaking my nose. That was the last time he tried to teach me the guitar,” said Park, director of the documentary “Do Alligators Live in the Mekong River?" North Korean art education is politically oriented. For instance, creating news bulletin boards and posters is part of the art curriculum. "The primary purpose of art in North Korea is overtly political," said Jeon Young-sun, a research professor specializing in North Korean society and culture at Konkuk University. "To prevent any potential dissent or subversion, the government maintains strict oversight over all artistic endeavors, from initial conception to public display." "While people in South Korea say, 'This is art, not reality,' in North Korea they say, 'This isn't art, it's reality. What should we do after seeing this? We should follow the people (depicted) in the art and set an example,'" Jeon explained. Whereas movies are sporadically made -- the one North Korea released in 2022 was the first in six years -- there has been also little progress in music as well. Groups like the Moranbong Band have emerged and been quite active, even incorporating unconventional styles into their singing and fashion, but they've hardly created any new music, according to Jeon. "Most of their pieces are now just rearranged versions of older songs, performed in a more modern and flamboyant style. Even the Moranbong Band, since Kim Jong-un came to power, has struggled to develop new music. As a result, they've been relying heavily on songs from their fathers' era, simply replacing 'General Kim Jong-il' with 'Marshal Kim Jong-un' in the lyrics," he added.

An orchestra of children of North Korean defector families performs during a concert on Jan. 28, 2023, at Solgaram Art Hall in Paju, Gyeonggi Province. (Yeeum Art Center) An orchestra of children of North Korean defector families performs during a concert on Jan. 28, 2023, at Solgaram Art Hall in Paju, Gyeonggi Province. (Yeeum Art Center)