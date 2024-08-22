KTO launches Korea Dulle Trail campaign

Travelers hike along the Haenam section of Namparant Trail in Haenam, South Jeolla Province. (Durunubi)

The Korea Tourism Organization announced that a special campaign aimed at promoting the Korea Dulle Trail will run through Nov. 30, offering gifts, mobile certificates and more.

The Korea Dulle Trail is a 4,500-kilometer walking trail that circles South Korea, including its east, west and south coasts and the border area of the Demilitarized Zone.

Hoping to satisfy local and overseas trekking enthusiasts who wish to discover charms of South Korea with their feet firmly on the ground, the trail was built with the cooperation of 10 metropolitan cities and 78 local governments.

The Haeparang Trail off the east coast, Namparang Trail in the country’s southern region and Seohaerang Trail in the west opened in 2016, 2020 and 2022, respectively.

The campaign has been launched to celebrate the official opening of the DMZ Peace Trail, the last section of Korea Dulle Trail, this year.

Travelers can download the exclusive Durunubi app to apply for the campaign until Sunday.