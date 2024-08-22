Hurdles stopping Koreans from getting married? Money, among other things

A recent survey indicated that the majority of single people in South Korea would like to get married, but also showed concerns over various issues, including finances and child care.

Lifeplus FemTech Research Institute, an affiliate of Hanwha Insurance, conducted a survey on what unmarried men and women in the Greater Seoul area -- Seoul, Incheon and Gyeonggi Province -- thought about marriage. Of the 1,000 people between ages 25 and 39 who participated in the survey, 79 percent of men and 63 percent of women said they are open to marriage.

But of those who said they have no plans to get married, 53.6 percent of men said they lacked financial means. About 66.9 percent of female respondents who answered likewise said they do not believe marriage is necessary.

The survey allowed respondents to pick multiple answers, as 51.8 percent of men who had no marriage plans said they also do not find marriage to be necessary.

About 33.6 percent of men who said they do not wish to get married and 39.2 percent of women who said likewise cited that the pressure of raising a child is holding them back.

While the majority of all respondents said they were open to marriage, 54 percent said they are currently not in a romantic relationship. When asked why they were not dating anyone, 41.2 percent of men cited financial reasons, while 39.1 percent of women said they prefer being alone.