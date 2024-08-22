[Well-curated] Retreat and confront extreme heat

The entrance to the Chwihoga lobby at Chwihoga in Pyeongchang, Gangwon Province, is seen on Aug. 18. (Kim Jae-heun/Korea Herald) The entrance to the Chwihoga lobby at Chwihoga in Pyeongchang, Gangwon Province, is seen on Aug. 18. (Kim Jae-heun/Korea Herald)

In today’s busy modern society, people often seek a retreat from the city -- a place where they can find peace and fresh air in nature. Chwihoga, meaning "Temple of the Tiger" in Korean, offers just that. Consisting of three private houses, the property was curated by a married couple who left the bustling capital of Seoul in 2020 to find a new home in Pyeongchang, Gangwon Province. The couple encountered Pyeongchang during their travels and felt an inexplicable sense of peace there, as if drawn there by fate. Chwihoga is nestled in Homyeong-ri, a village perfectly situated at an altitude of 700 meters above sea level — an altitude long believed to be ideal for human health, particularly for breathing and sleeping.

Ambience in the lobby of Chwihoga in Pyeongchang, Gangwon Province, is created with incense and the property's name etched into the wooden block, Aug. 18. (Kim Jae-heun/Korea Herald)

The village's name, Homyeong-ri, originates from an old legend about a large, imposing rock at the entrance of the village, where a tiger would often climb and emit a loud roar. Inspired by this legend, the couple decided to build their retreat in this tranquil location, envisioning it as a place where they could live like tigers, regain their energy and find strength whenever life becomes overwhelming. Each house at Chwihoga has a unique name: "Inhale," "Exhale" and "The Calm." The Inhale and Exhale houses accommodate up to two people each, with a hinoki cypress bathtub in the bathroom and a small private yard in front. The Calm house, where the owners once lived, accommodates up to four people and offers similar amenities, though cooking is only permitted in the Inhale and Exhale houses. Prices at Chwihoga reflect its premium offerings — Inhale and Exhale are priced at 380,000 won ($284) on weekdays and 430,000 won on weekends, while The Calm is priced at 540,000 won on weekdays and 600,000 won on weekends. These rates include all amenities, from a homemade breakfast to a small bottle of whiskey for self-serve welcome drinks upon arrival. Chwihoga is open year-round, with inquiries answered between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. via phone or social media. Visual testament to global warming

Works displayed at the "Confession to the Earth" exhibition in the Chungmu Art Center (Gallery Shindang)

In this scorching heat, many people have likely experienced firsthand the alarming effects of global warming. An exhibition at Chungmu Art Center's Gallery Shindang in central Seoul offers a compelling perspective on this pressing issue, revealing the gravity of the situation through powerful photographic imagery. “Confession to the Earth,” the exhibition that also marks the inaugural event after Gallery Shindang's revocation, showcases about 100 works by five photographers: Mandy Barker, Tom Hegen, Ingmar Bjorn Nolting, Lee Dae-sung and Nick Brandt. They transport visitors to diverse locations around the globe, including Zambia, Kenya, South America, Oceania, Germany, Mongolia, India and many others, where they capture the immediate and pressing effects of the climate crisis. The photographers' works are breathtakingly beautiful, yet hauntingly powerful in their messages. Nick Brandt places humans and animals in one frame to show the impact of environmental destruction and climate breakdown in the series "The Day May Break," while warning of sea levels rising with "Sink / Rise." Mandy Barker's works, which grab attention with their beauty, show the pollution of the oceans caused by plastic waste. Tom Hegen's aerial photographs resemble abstract paintings of a dreamlike beauty. Yet, beneath this beauty, he depicts the various traces left by humans on the Earth's surface and humanity's insatiable desires. Again, with the record-breaking heat wave this summer, "Confession to the Earth," which provides a visual testament to the urgency of addressing climate change, is a timely and a must-see exhibition. The exhibition runs until ​​Sept. 8 at Gallery Shindang at the Chungmu Art Center. Bernard Buffet returns

"Self-portraits - Self-portrait 21," by Bernard Buffet (Bernard Buffet)

A large exhibition of the works of French painter Bernard Buffet is ongoing at Hangaram Design Museum at Seoul Arts Center. His paintings are popularly known for their thick, spiky outlines. Some of them may arouse a feeling of anxiety, loss or melancholy. The exhibition “Bernard Buffet: The Painter” is recommended for those who wish to learn about the artist as it brings together some 120 artworks across painting, drawing and print making, including self-portraits and the 4-meter-tall oil painting titled “Jeanne d’Arc – Les Voix” created in 1957.

"Head of a Clown" by Bernard Buffet (Bernard Buffet)